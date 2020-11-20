Crime Briefs: Traffic stop leads to six charges against Moffat County man

Craig Police arrested a 22-year-old male on Friday, Nov. 13 following a traffic stop that resulted in charges of driving under restraint, violation of bail bond, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 13, Craig Police activated a traffic stop after observing a known Moffat County male from previous interactions driving a block Honda sedan near Yampa and 13th Street.

Following the traffic stop, the male told officers that he knew that his license still was not valid. At this time, officers observed a 20-year-old female passenger, known from previous incidents as well.

After receiving his license, registration and proof of insurance, officers were notified by dispatch that his license was still revoked-refusal. While running his information through dispatch, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit arrived on scene and quickly gave a positive indication, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a small pipe in the center console that was believed to smoke methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. Officers also found a scale underneath the passenger’s seat. On the scale, officers also found a small case that had a white crystalline substance inside.

In the backseat on the floorboard, officers found a small syringe wrapped in a plastic grocery bag, according to the affidavit.

When asked about the pipe, scale and syringe, the 22-year-old male stated that he had made the pipe himself and used it to smoke marijuana. Officers asked him if they tested the pipe, would they find methamphetamine, to which the male responded, “There shouldn’t be,” according to the affidavit.

The male also told officers the syringe was a friend’s that had asked him to throw it away.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, officers placed the male under arrest and booked him into Moffat County Jail. After arriving back at the Public Safety Center, officers received a positive test result for methamphetamine from the pipe.

The male was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under restraint – revoked refusal, as well as two misdemeanor charges of violation of bail bond.

The male was also charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARGUMENT BETWEEN MARRIED COUPLE LEADS TO HARASSMENT, FALSE IMPRISONMENT CHARGES FOR CRAIG MAN

A 44-year-old Craig man is facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and false imprisonment following a Sunday, Nov. 15 argument at his home on S. Highway 13 with his wife that led to injuries to his head and neck.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to the home on S. Highway 13 around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 after a male said he received a text from his girlfriend stating that her father had assaulted her mother, and that they had locked themselves in the bathroom.

When officers arrived, the 44-year-old male stated he didn’t know where his wife was at the moment and that some pushing was involved in the argument.

The male had a visible cut on his neck and had a lump on his head, which led to an ambulance arriving on scene to check his injuries.

During this time, officers located the woman and her daughter. While speaking with officers, the woman stated that her husband had been drinking and received some bad news on his phone, which led to the argument.

During the argument, according to the affidavit, the male pushed the female into the bedroom and began hitting her, which the woman told officers did not hurt. The woman also stated that the male grabbed the frame of the door to the bedroom and wouldn’t let her leave.

The daughter then reportedly grabbed the male and pulled him away from the female, which resulted in the male falling down the steps, sustaining injuries.

According to the affidavit, the woman had discoloration of her left clavicle, but denied feeling any pain in the altercation.

Officers later placed the male under arrested and charged him with misdemeanor harassment (physical contact, act of domestic violence), and misdemeanor false imprisonment (act of domestic violence) following the altercation.

He was booked into Moffat County Jail Sunday night.

CRAIG MAN CHARGED WITH THREE MISDEMEANORS FOLLOWING ARGUMENT

A Craig man is facing three misdemeanor charges following an early-morning argument with a woman he was living with that resulted in the woman being “soaked” with water from the sink.

According to the arrest affidavit for the 40-year-old male, officers arrived to a residence on the 500 block of 6th Avenue in West Craig following reports of a domestic violence situation.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 39-year-old female who stated the 40-year-old male threw water on her during an argument.

After contacting the male in his room in the basement of the residence, the male told police he didn’t throw water on the woman and was in room asleep for the last 45 minutes.

Following his initial story to police, the male then stated that the woman was the “aggressor” and came downstairs yelling at the male and his son, who was living in the residence at the time.

The male continued to deny throwing water on the woman, which would have violated a restraining order for harassment. Officers inspected the downstairs bathroom following the male’s statement and found standing water on the bathroom floor, counter and door, matching the woman’s story about water being thrown on her.

When speaking with the woman upstairs, she stated to police that they had all moved into the residence on Nov. 1 and that he was drinking alcoholic beverages and being “belligerent,” according to the affidavit.

The woman stated that the male was downstairs on the phone with another woman when she went downstairs to confront him about his behavior and wanting him to get his son and leave/move out, according to the affidavit.

That’s reportedly when the male cupped his hands under the sink faucet and started throwing water on the woman.

After placing the male under arrest and transporting him to Moffat County Jail, the male said in the back of the patrol care that he should have run when the cops were called, according to the affidavit, and that he said people were accusing him of “soaking” them and “maybe they should be upstairs if they don’t want to get wet,” according to the affidavit.

The male was charged with domestic violence, harassment, and crime of violation of a protection order.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com