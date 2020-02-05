Crime Briefs: Traffic stop leads to drug bust, lands two in jail

Craig Police made a slight dent in the drug problem within the city Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., nabbing two on drug charges following a routine traffic stop.

Noticing a silver SUV in the parking lot of the East Kum & Go being operated by a driver without a known license, police began to follow the vehicle once it pulled out of the lot.

Shortly after beginning to follow the SUV, the vehicle took a right-hand turn onto Old Victory Way while failing to signal. Halfway through the turn the vehicle finally signaled that it was turning, leading to the traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police then contacted the driver, a 62-year-old male, and a passenger in the front seat, a 34-year-old male, notifying them of why they were stopped.

After asking for their IDs and proof of insurance for the vehicle, neither was able to find insurance, but did provide the officer with identification.

While running the two names through the system, police confirmed the driver’s license was suspended. At that time, police began writing a summons for the 62-year-old male.

At the same time, the K9 unit showed up to the scene. Police knew the male to be a known drug user, so they performed a check and received a positive ID from the K9 officer.

Shortly after the positive ID, police asked the two men to step out of the vehicle and then patted them down looking for weapons. When cleared, the two men stood at the back of the vehicle as police searched it.

In the center console, one officer found a Valentine’s card that had a small, clear jewelry baggy containing a white, crystalline substance.

Officers then tested the substance with a field test kit, and it indicated a positive test for methamphetamine. Both parties then denied ownership of the baggy, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both men were then arrested and transported to Moffat County Jail. The 62-year-old man was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I/II drug, and traffic violations of failure to produce insurance, and driving under FRA suspension. He was booked into jail on a $1,000 cash/surety bond.

The 34-year-old male was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule I/II drug. He is being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

MY PLATES ARE EXPIRED?

Thanks to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report, police made a traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 30 that led to the arrest of a 59-year-old male on a DUR (revoked), failure to provide insurance, and expired plates.

Around 3 p.m. last Thursday, Craig police received a report of a possible intoxicated driver leaving a local business who, “smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech” and was stumbling, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police located the vehicle traveling westbound on Victory Way, and later pulled the vehicle over on County Road 30. Shortly after contacting the driver, the 59-year-old male said he had just one Bloody Mary at 10 a.m. and hadn’t had anything else to drink since.

Police asked for his license and registration, but the male said he didn’t have his wallet, had purchased the vehicle just 6 months ago and had yet to register it or purchase insurance for the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, police noticed the man’s speech was slurred, and that he was speaking out of just one side of his mouth. The driver told police he had yet to get insurance and register the car because he had cancer, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police then ran the man’s name through the system and saw that his license had been revoked for three or more refusals, according to the affidavit, and that the vehicle was registered to a woman and the plates had expired in September 2019.

When asked if he knew his license was revoked, the male stated to police that he was aware. He was then arrested and booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving under restraint (revoked), uninsured vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with expired plates.

The man made bail at $750 on Jan. 31.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com