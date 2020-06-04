Crime Briefs: Police use taser to end confrontation at Frontier Apartments

Craig Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Frontier Apartments late on Saturday, May 23, and were forced to use a taser to put an end to a confrontation with a 24-year-old male.

At approximately 12:03 a.m. on May 23, Craig Police were advised of a disturbance in progress at the Frontier Apartments where the 24-year-old male had reportedly been drinking and choked his girlfriend during an argument.

Upon arrival, police observed the girlfriend on the second floor of the apartments crying and coughing. Contacting the woman, she told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, but couldn’t recall what had started the argument, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the girlfriend told police the boyfriend had been drinking so she had decided to leave for the night. The boyfriend wouldn’t let the girlfriend leave the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The girlfriend told police that as she attempted to leave, the boyfriend took her phone, bit her, and shoved her in the chest before choking her.

While police talked with the girlfriend outside of her apartment on the second floor, the boyfriend emerged from his apartment on the first floor and aggressively started walking towards police with “clenched fists” accusing the woman of lying, according to the arrest affidavit.

As police attempted to contact the male on the first floor, he started to run towards officers, who shouted at him to stop or, “stay right there or I’m going to taze you,” according to the affidavit.

The male didn’t listen and continued towards the officer to try and take the taser off of him. At this time, the officer deployed two cartridges at the male, causing him to fall to the ground where police apprehended him.

EMS later arrived on scene to evaluate the male before then transferring him to the hospital. While in the hospital for evaluation, the male admitted to police that he shoved the woman during an argument and bit her on the arm, but had not choked her, according to the arrest affidavit.

The male was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of Criminal Attempt at 2nd degree assault, Criminal attempt at disarming a Peace Officer, 3rd degree assault, domestic violence and harassment.

MULTIPLE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DUI ARREST

On Sunday, May 24 around 7:30 p.m., police stopped a 26-year-old male near mile marker 88 on U.S. Highway 40.

The male was reportedly speeding, didn’t have a valid registration for his trailer, was not wearing a seat belt and had a broken tail light, according to the arrest affidavit.

Upon contact of the driver, police observed “numerous indicia of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on his breath,” according to the arrest affidavit. There was an 8-year-old child in the backseat as well, according to the affidavit.

When asked if he had been drinking that night, the male told police he “had drank two beers a half an hour before the traffic stop,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Following his admission, the male promptly failed to perform roadside maneuvers as instructed, and was arrested.

The male later consented to breath test and recorded a 0.108 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

The male was then booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of DUI, speeding, driving without a safety belt, and child abuse (acted with criminal negligence where no death or injury results).

