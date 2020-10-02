Crime Briefs: Police arrest 45-year-old man for DUI following traffic stop on Highway 40

A Colorado State Patrol Trooper arrested a 45-year-old male on Saturday, Sept. 26 on DUI charges following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 40 around midnight.

According to the arrest affidavit, State Patrol contacted the 45-year-old male along U.S. Highway 40 around milemarker 88 around 11 p.m. after the male was observed speeding in a 50 mile-per-hour zone.

Upon contact, the male was reportedly exhibiting numerous indications of intoxication, according to the affidavit, including bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of an unknown alcoholic substance, and slurred, stuttering speech.

Following initial contact, the male consented to and then failed to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers as instructed, according to the arrest affidavit.

After failing roadside maneuvers, the male then refused to perform a voluntary preliminary breath test and was placed under arrest. Later, the male agreed to the Colorado Express Consent law and chose a breath test, which later resulted in a 0.203 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

A Ruger handgun was found in the center console of the car, while an empty bottle of Jim Beam and an opened bottle of Jim Beam was found in the console of the car. Additionally, officers found an open wooden container of marijuana in the car during the stop.

The male was charged with DUI, Speeding, an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of an Open Marijuana Container in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Weapon While under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor in a Controlled Substance.

ACET TEAM EXECUTES ARREST WARRANT ON 33-YEAR-OLD MALE

The All Crimes Enforcement Team arrested a 33-year-old male on Sept. 22 following an arrest warrant for the male that included six charges.

Following an early Sept. 1 arrest at a residence on School Street, the ACET obtained a search warrant for the 33-year-old’s vehicle. After towing the vehicle back to the Moffat County Public Safety Center, officers conducted a search of the vehicle following a positive indication from K9 Odin.

Inside the vehicle, officers found multiple boxes of ammunition, one Stealth Cam night vision camera, a black nylon case containing a gray electronic scale, a sheet of paper with dollar amounts written on it, and 14 jeweler’s baggies inside another large baggie. Officers also found almost $1,000 in cash, a notebook containing names and dollar amounts next to them (commonly referred to as a drug ledger), one small glass jar containing two M365 tablets, two small jeweler’s baggies containing a white crystalline substance, one small jeweler’s baggie that contained a black tar-like substance, and one pink case containing two orange pills and one orange capsule, according to the affidavit.

The owner of the vehicle, who was arrested in the Sept. 1 incident, was hit with additional charges, including Special Offender charges for being so close to a preschool and the middle school, Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing and Sale of a Schedule II controlled substance, Violation of Bail Bond condition (two counts), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

57-YEAR-OLD MALE CHARGED WITH TWO DUIS ON SAME NIGHT

A Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested a 57-year-old male on Saturday, Sept. 26 following a second contact for DUI.

According to an arrest affidavit for the 57-year-old male, a Moffat County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted the male on Moffat County Road 11 around 1:40 p.m. following reports of a truck “swerving” all over the road.

Upon contact, the male was on the side of the road due to a flat tire. At this time, the Deputy observed indications of intoxication, including distinct odor of alcohol on the man’s breath, and unsteady balance.

The male failed roadside maneuvers and was later taken to the Moffat County Jail, where he was given a breathalyzer test, which resulted in a BrAC of .174 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath, according to the affidavit.

At this time, the Deputy issued a summons for DUI and released the man to a neighbor, who signed a “Release of Intoxicated Person” release form.

However, roughly five hours later, Deputies were informed that the male had driven a different vehicle to Freeman Campground, where he was reportedly in a verbal argument with his wife.

Deputies responded and contacted the male, who told deputies he had in fact driven to the campground, but had not had any additional alcoholic beverages since he was released.

At this time, the male agreed to a second breathalyzer test, which resulted in a BrAC of 0.146 grams per 210 liters of breath. Following the breathalyzer test, the male was arrested and charged with a second DUI.

