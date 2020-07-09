Crime Briefs: No cigarettes leads to assault between mother and daughter

A 41-year-old woman assaulted her 69-year-old mother on July 5 after the mother forgot to bring home cigarettes for the daughter after running into town, according to the arrest affidavit for the 41-year-old woman.

Deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the Town of Lay Sunday evening around 6:45 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the mother, who said when she came home from town the daughter “flew into a rage,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The daughter pushed her mother down onto the bed and scratched her with her fingernails while screaming at her, according to the arrest affidavit.

When contacting the mother in the yard of the home, she had visible scratches on her right forearm.

Deputies then contacted the daughter, who locked herself in her car in the driveway of the residence. When asked why she was upset, the woman told police she was upset about her mother not bringing her cigarettes when she went to town, according to the affidavit. The daughter later admitted to hurting her mother because she wanted a cigarette.

The mother then brought keys to the vehicle, which allowed deputies to arrest the 41-year-old woman on charges of third-degree assault.

INDEPENDENCE DAY TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO MULTIPLE CHARGES FOR CRAIG MAN

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, a Craig Police Officer conducted a traffic stop that ultimately led to drug possession and violation of protection roder charges for a 40-year-old Craig man.

While patrolling on Highway 40 near milepost 94 Saturday night, Craig Police observed a gold Chevrolet Impala that did not have a front license plate attached traveling west.

After activating emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, police contacted the male and ran his information through dispatch. While waiting for a return from dispatch, the department’s K9 unit arrived on scene and conducted a free air sniff on the outside of the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

K9 Odin returned a positive indication, leading to a pat search of the male and a search of the vehicle. During the pat search, officers didn’t find anything on the male, but in the search of the vehicle officers found a small plastic baggie with white crystalline substance inside.

After finding the baggie, police asked the male about it, to which he admitted there was a small amount of “dope” inside the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. Asked to clarify, the male stated that it was methamphetamine.

While being placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, officers were alerted that the male also had a protection order against him that stated in part that the male “shall not possess or consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances,” leading to an additional charge.

The male was arrested and booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and violation of a protection order.

