Crime Briefs: Man violates protection order after getting caught drinking at local bar

A 27-year old man was arrested Sunday night at a local bar by Craig police on charges of violating a protection order.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Craig police were responding to a seperate call in the area of 6th Street and Yampa Avenue when the 27-year-old male walked by them.

Following a short conversation with two officers, police observed the man was “unsteady on his feet and could see his face was red,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Police checked the man’s records and found that he had two valid protection orders where he is the restrained party, according to the affidavit. The protection orders expire in July 2021 and August 2021, and both state that the party “shall not possess or consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances.”

After being informed of the protection orders against the male, police began to look for him in the vicinity after he walked off. Police then entered Popular Bar’s main entrance, while a separate officer went to the alley entrance.

As the officer entering the front door walked into the bar, he could see a male individual look at him, and then quickly turned away to the west side of the building, according to the affidavit.

Seeing this, police then walked to the area to look for the male. At this time, police came upon a group of individuals standing closely together, “even though the bar did not have many people inside it,” the affidavit states.

Behind the group of individuals, police spotted the male standing with an open beer bottle in his hands, violating his protection orders.

Police then asked the male to stepped outside, but he refused. Police then placed him under arrest, and transported him to Moffat County Jail. While at the jail, police gave the male a preliminary breath test and then transported him to Memorial Regional Health. He was then released from the hospital and booked into jail on a $2,000 cash/surety bond.

WRONG BIRD FEEDER ARGUMENT LEADS TO WEAPONS CHARGES

An argument over the purchasing of the wrong bird feeder led to a dangerous argument for a local couple.

Craig police were dispatched to a home on Steele Street late Wednesday night for a domestic violence situation.

Around 10:15 p.m., dispatch advised police that the reporting party was saying that significant other was drunk and came after the reporting party with a knife tried to grab a shotgun.

When police arrived, the reporting party was outside of the house near a vehicle and said they had last seen the significant other try to crawl under a bed in the back bedroom.

Police then called into the house for the significant other to come out, to which they complied and were detained.

At this time, according to the arrest affidavit, the reporting party stated that the argument started that morning when the significant other “bought the wrong bird feeder.” Following the morning argument, the reporting party said the significant other left the house to go buy alcohol.

When the significant other returned home, they spilled alcohol inside the front door, starting another argument, according to the affidavit.

During the second argument, the significant other grabbed a knife and started pressing the knife to their neck, forcing the reporting party to give them the phone.

Shortly after, the significant other began “hacking” at the wooden floor and a wooden chair with the knife while yelling at the reporting party, before later grabbing a loaded shotgun in the bedroom and pointing it at the ceiling during the argument.

The reporting party was able to grab the knife and the shotgun off of the significant other to hide them for their safety until police arrived.

The significant other was arrested and booked into Moffat County Jail on multiple charges of Menacing (F5) – Knife, Menacing (F5) – Firearm, Criminal Mischief (M3), Prohibited use of a weapon (M2), and domestic violence. The party was held in jail without bail and is awaiting an arraignment hearing.