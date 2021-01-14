Crime Briefs: Man runs into protected party in Walmart, refuses to leave

A Craig man found himself bars Monday afternoon following a violation of restraining order at Walmart.

According to the arrest affidavit of the 40-year-old Craig man, while inside Walmart around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, the man ran into a 36-year-old woman in an aisle that had a restraining order against him.

When contacting the woman, the male reportedly stated “uh oh” and said he wasn’t leaving the store, according to the affidavit.

The woman then called the police and told officers the male was in violation of a restraining order she had against him, and that she didn’t feel safe with him in the store.

When officers arrived, they ran the male’s information through dispatch and were advised that the woman did have a restraining order against the male that stated he must “keep a distance of at least 50 yards from the protected parties.”

Officers then contacted the male at the checkout and asked to speak with him. When speaking with the male, he stated to officers that he knew he had a restraining order against him from the woman, and that he did walk past her in an aisle. However, the male denied that he said he wasn’t leaving.

Following contact with the male, officers advised him he was under arrest, but the male refused to comply initially. Following multiple attempts, including calling for assistance, officers were able to remove the male from the store, transferring him to Moffat County Jail for booking on a misdemeanor charge of violation of a mandatory protection order.

Suspicious person report leads to multiple felony charges for Craig man

Following a suspicious person report around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to milepost 97 on U.S. Highway 40 to contact a male that was in long pants with a dark colored hooded sweatshirt that was carrying a backpack and had reportedly jumped out of a red Cadillac that he had recent parked and left.

When officers arrived, they contacted the male on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 40. Officers asked the man why he left his car and he stated it had ran out of gas, so he was going to walk east towards a gas station, according to the affidavit.

Officers asked the male if they could see his driver’s license, to which he stated he did not have a license, but provided his name. When officers ran it through dispatch, the name did not match.

During this time, officers called in the K9 unit, which gave a positive indication for drugs around the red Cadillac, according to the affidavit.

While officers searched the car for narcotics, officers were advised that the male’s license was recently revoked.

Inside the vehicle, officers didn’t find any drugs, but they did find $444.00 in currency.

Later, officers were searching the area in which they contacted the man and found a backpack hidden in the snow with footprints coming from the area that matched the soles of the man’s boots.

When searching inside the backpack, officers found a scale, several containers of marijuana, several pipes with burnt black residue, two syringes, a small clear bag which contained a black tar-like substance, a small clear bag with a clear rocky crystalline substance, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

Also in the backpack was a black gym sock with an oversized steel socket inside of it with the end taped with black electrical tape, according to the affidavit. Officers identified this as a homemade jack, which is used as a weapon.

While testing the black tar-like substance and the white crystalline-like substance with NIK Kits, both substances tested presumptive positive for heroine and methamphetamine.

The male was booked into Moffat County Jail on felony charges of false impersonation, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful possession, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Later while booking the paraphernalia into evidence, officers logged 26 grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine, two empty syringes, a clear glass pipe and a red glass pipe, a green Truweigh scale, the metal socket, and $444.00.

