Crime Briefs: Male claims to be vigilante, breaks into homes to ‘save a trapped woman’

A 22-year-old male found himself in handcuffs Friday evening in Moffat County for breaking into multiple homes, citing the need to save a girl whom was he believed was tied up in a yellow home.

According to the arrest affidavit for the 22-year-old male, Craig police responded to a home on Victory Way after a woman called to report a young male had kicked in her door “because a woman was trapped in her house.”

When confronted by the occupant of the home, the male gave a fake name and fled.

Craig police stated in the affidavit that the woman said she heard her door open and thought it was a family member. When she went upstairs to see who it was, it wasn’t a family member.

“It was a young male that said someone was being held captive in her house and he was trying to save her,” the affidavit states.

The male told the woman in the house that there was a trap door that he needed to check, leading to him moving the couch away from the wall to search for the alleged trap door. At this time, the woman left the room to call 911.

When the woman returned to the room, the young male was gone.

Shortly after police arrived, the woman gave the description to officers and showed the damage done to the door, resulting in some $400 in damage.

While police took the woman’s statement at her house on E. Victory Way, police contacted the male who fit the description, stopping him at Rocky Mountain Machines on South Colorado Highway 13.

During the stop, the male paced back and forth, had dilated eyes and continued to say a woman was trapped in a home and needed saving, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police arrested the man, who questioned why he was being arrested for “trying to save someone,” according to the arrest affidavit.

While in transport to Moffat County Jail, the male told police where he believed the woman was being held. Police then went to the residence on Riverview Avenue and talked to the resident of the home. The resident said that a young male entered the home through the garage saying he was looking for his friend, which led to the resident telling the male to leave.

Due to the male’s dilated pupils and pacing behavior, police believe he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

He was booked into Moffat County Jail on two separate charges of first degree criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief ($400). He is being held on a $1,500 cash/surety bond.

I WAS ONLY GOING THIS FAR, OFFICER

A small town where everyone knows everyone can really be troubling for people coming in contact with police.

On Monday, Jan. 27, Craig police patrolled the area near First Street and Ranney Street. At this time, police found themselves behind a black SUV driven by a 38-year-old female who was known to have her license revoked for three previous alcohol convictions.

Police pulled the vehicle over just east of Ranney Street, where the woman told the officer that her license was revoked, and that she was only driving the vehicle from her home on Tucker Street to the lot she had been pulled over into.

Police then placed the female under arrest for driving under restraint due to alcohol convictions. She was transported to Moffat County Jail and booked on charges of driving under restraint – alcohol with a $750 cash/surety bond. She was released later that day on bail.

