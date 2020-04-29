Crime Briefs: Late night patrol leads to drug bust, contraband charges

Craig Police had an interesting Saturday night.

Patrolling the 100 block of W. 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. on April 25, Craig Police observed a male standing in the 500 block alley between Breeze Street and School Street. Recognizing the man, police recalled he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Following a run of the male’s name through dispatch, police confirmed the male had a valid felony warrant for parole violation out of the Colorado Department of Corrections, which was issued on April 21.

Police contacted the male and advised him of his warrant. Shortly after confirming with the Moffat County Jail that they could book the male, police placed the 39-year-old male under arrest.

After being transported to Moffat County Jail, the male read the “Jail Intake Advisement Form” stating no contraband was allowed beyond a certain point. The male read the form and told officers he understood, according to the arrest affidavit.

Shortly after telling police he understood, the male begin to chew on something, according to the arrest affidavit. Police asked the male what he was chewing and at first he didn’t answer. Police the asked again; the male stated he was chewing on a piece of plastic and spit out a clear jewelry bag with what appeared to be marijuana inside.

Police then asked the male if he had anything else on him, to which the male said no.

Later on in the booking process, officers completed a search of the male and located another clear jewelry bagging in the male’s front, right pocket. The baggie, according to the arrest affidavit, contained a white crystalline type substance, believed to be methamphetamine.

Officers then weighed the bag and its contents, noting the baggie weighed 1.77 grams.

The male was not happy to find out he was being charged with contraband, stating he didn’t know that he had it on him, and that officers didn’t find it prior to entering jail.

The male was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband in the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Moffat County Court records, the male is currently being held on a $2,000 PR bond.

ARGUMENT LEADS TO DUI, ASSAULT CHARGES

At approximately 8:15 April 25, Craig Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person outside of CAPS that refused to leave. Four officers responded and contacted a 40-year-old woman in front of the residence.

Upon contact, the woman stated that she was because she knew her son (a resident at the facility) had tested positive for methamphetamine and was getting the drugs from his girlfriend.

When asked if she was there to see her son, the woman said no. At this time, police noticed a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from the woman, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police observed a black sedan parked by the front door of the facility and asked the woman if she drove the vehicle there. The woman stated she did not, that a male named Gabriel drove it and left, according to the affidavit.

Police then watched security footage from CAPS and observed the woman get out of the black sedan from the driver’s seat, chase after her son’s girlfriend and grab at her with her hands, according to the arrest affidavit. Police also observed the son’s girlfriend run inside of the facility to get away from the woman.

After watching the security footage, police asked the woman if she could safely drive a vehicle, to which she stated that she could not. After telling the woman that they observed her driving on the security footage, the woman admitted to driving.

Police asked the woman to complete voluntary roadside maneuvers, to which she said she did not want to. She also later refused a chemical test, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police then transported the woman to her home and cited her for driving under the influence. While writing the citation, the officer was told by the woman that when she was sober she would assault the son’s girlfriend.

Shortly after leaving the woman’s home, Colorado State Patrol advised officers of a reported assault from the same residence as the initial call.

Upon arrival, the son’s girlfriend told police that the woman was upset and attacked her, striking her with a closed fit, according to the affidavit. Police observed scratches on the girlfriend’s face and marks around her collarbone and shoulder, according to the affidavit.

Police then went back to the woman’s residence and placed her under arrested. She was charged with third degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol. The woman posted a $1,000 PR bond and awaits her next court date.

