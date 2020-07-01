Crime Briefs: Inmate violates protection order when caught attempting to contact protected person via phone

A 24-year-old male inmate at Moffat County Jail caused himself some addition trouble on June 22 when he unlawfully attempted to contact a protected person on a restraining order against him.

On June 22 around 10 p.m., a Craig Police Officer currently assigned to the All Crimes Enforcement Team (A.C.E.T) was monitoring outgoing calls from the Moffat County Jail. While listening in on inmate’s call, the officer noticed another male attempting to contact a female.

The officer knew the male to be subject to a mandatory protection order listing the female he was trying to contact as the protected person.

According to the arrest affidavit, the male told the female he was using a different male’s phone account to make calls. Police believe he was using another account to disguise the fact he was contacting the woman on the restraining order.

Due to the protection order listing the female as a “no contact” for the male, police charged the male with three counts of Violation of a Protection Order (contact).

CRAIG WOMAN VIOLATES RESTRAINING ORDERS ON SAME DAY OF RELEASE FROM MOFFAT COUNTY JAIL

A Craig woman finds herself facing 13 total charges stemming from a June 15 incident that saw her enter her ex’s residence and refuse to leave, violating at least four restraining orders that involved no contact, according to an arrest affidavit from the incident.

Around 11 p.m. on June 15, a 24-year-old woman entered her ex’s resident on the 300 block of Washington Street and locked herself inside a room, refusing to come out.

The 24-year-old woman was released from Moffat County Jail earlier the same day for a Domestic Violence charge against her ex, which resulted in two new restraining orders being issued on June 15 that ordered no contact.

When Craig Police arrived on scene, they entered the building and removed the woman from the residence. In the process of removing her, police searched the woman and found a used syringe with a small, ziplock-type baggie containing a “minuscule” amount of white residue and a piece of tinfoil with a dark, sticky residue on it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police later tested the white residue and received a positive for methamphetamine. The dark, sticky substance tested positive for heroin, weighing in at 0.44 grams.

Found in violation of at least four restraining orders involving no contact with specific parties and no possession of controlled substances, the woman was booked into Moffat County Jail on 10 charges of Crime of Violation of a Protection Order, one charge of Domestic Violence, one charge of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

TRAFFIC STOP FOR DUI LEADS TO SMALL DRUG BUST FOR MOFFAT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On the night of June 19 around 7:30 p.m., the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a 48-year-old male near the town park in Maybell who had a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the reporting party, the male was driving a blue Dodge pickup. A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office responded and contacted the male as he was pulling out of the town park’s parking lot onto Highway 40.

While advising the male as to the reason for the stop, the male appeared nervous and was visibly shaking as he tried to light a cigarette, according to the arrest affidavit.

While in contact with the male, the K-9 unit arrived on scene and immediately gave a positive indication for drugs, which led to a search.

After advising the male of the positive indication from K-9 Odin, the male stated, “they’re mine” according to the arrest affidavit, which led to the search.

During the search, deputies found a small piece of green straw with a white residue inside, leading to the man’s arrest. Deputies also later found a zip-lock baggie on the ground near where the man was standing outside of the truck.

Due to the discoveries from the search, deputies placed the male under arrest. After reading the man his rights, he was asked if he’d be willing to talk with the deputies, to which he stated “yes.”

The male then told deputies that the green straw and the baggie were his. The male told deputies the straw was scrape from a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.

Deputies then ran the male’s information through dispatch and discovered his driving status was revoked. The male was then booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving under revocation.

