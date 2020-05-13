Crime Briefs: Expired plates leads to arrest for a revoked license

A routine traffic stop for an expired license plate led to a revoked license arrest for Craig Police Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 8, while patrolling near W. 1st Street and Mack Lane in Craig, CPD officers observed a sliver Dodge sedan that had expired registration stickers attached to the rear licenses plate, dated January 2020.

Following the traffic stop, dispatch ran the plate numbers and saw that they matched with the vehicle and the date of the tags.

While contacting the driver, a 30-year-old male, police asked for his license, registration, and proof of insurance. The male could only provide an insurance card and a notice of revocation document with his name on it, according to the arrest affidavit.

When asked if he had a valid driver’s license, the male stated, “I believe so” but that he had not been able to complete DMV paperwork due to the office being closed.

While running the male’s information through dispatch, the officer was advised that the male’s license had been revoked for two refusals from April 14, 2020 through April 14, 2022.

Returning to the vehicle, the officer asked the male to step out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest. He was transported to Moffat County Jail and booked on charges of displaying expired number plates and driving a motor vehicle with a license under restraint.

WOMAN CHARGED WITH STEALING LICENSES PLATES

At 12:15 p.m. on Friday, May 8, Craig Police were patrolling near the intersection near West Victory Way and 6th Avenue when officers stopped behind a blue sedan.

The vehicle was stopped well past the white stop bar of the intersection, according to the arrest affidavit, leading to police running the plate number.

The plate came back registered to a red sedan and a 61-year-old male, leading to a traffic stop.

Following the traffic stop, police contacted the driver and identified the 29-year-old female from previous incidents. Dispatch notified CPD of the woman’s revoked license as a “habitual traffic offender,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The license revocation for the woman was issued in October 2017 and expires in October 2022.

Along with the revoked license, police were notified that the plates were not matching the vehicles registration, leading to the woman’s arrest.

Later, police contacted the male registered on the plates and determined that the plates were stolen.

The woman was booked into Moffat County Jail and charged with driving after revocation prohibited – Habitual Traffic Offender, theft of license plate, and displaying a stolen plate number.

MAN ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER

On May 5 around 11:49 p.m., Craig Police responded to a report of a “half naked man” in the area of the 600 block alley between Tucker and Rose Streets, according to an arrest affidavit.

Once on location, police observed a 38-year-old male sitting on the ground next to a vehicle wearing a sweatshirt, boxer shorts and socks. On the ground, the male told police he was on drugs and paranoid and was running from people that may or may not have been chasing him.

When asked what he had used, the man told police he used methamphetamine. In the process, the male identified himself to police but stated he did not have an ID on him.

Police then searched the man and found nothing on him. While running a background check on the male, dispatch advised police that he had a local warrant and a restraining order, stating he “shall not possess or consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances.” The male believed the restraining order was expired but said he knew he had a warrant out for his arrest, according to the affidavit. The restraining order had a non-expiration label on it.

Police then arrested the male and transported him to Moffat County Jail where he was booked on the charge of violation of a restraining order.

