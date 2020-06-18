Crime Briefs: Drunken argument leads to seven charges against local man

On June 7 around 8:45 p.m., a 29-year-old male started arguing with his significant other, accusing them of cheating on him, which later resulted in the 29-year-old male brandishing a sword and attempting to light the family dog on fire.

Craig Police responded to a home on the 100 block of Harris Lane in Craig on June 7 following reports of a disturbance in which one person had made a mess of everything in the house and was threatening the reporting party with a sword, according to the arrest affidavit.

The reporting party stated to police that they had returned home earlier in the evening when the 29-year-old male started yelling at the reporting party, accusing them of cheating.

At this time, the male pulled a knife from his side and pointed it at the reporting party, continuing to yell and accuse the reporting party of cheating. The reporting party was able to grab the knife off of the male and hide it so that the male couldn’t get to it.

The male then ran out of the room and returned with a pair of cutting shears/ scissors and later stabbed the bed while yelling at the reporting party, according to the arrest affidavit.

At this time, the reporting party left the bedroom to go and sit on the couch. Following him, the male came into the living room with “a long sword, silver in color with a wooden handle,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The male held the sword to the reporting party’s chest and continued to yell.

At this time, the male then pulled out a lighter and tried to light the couple’s dog on fire before the dog ran out of the living room. Later, the reporting party went into the bedroom to get their phone, but the male pushed the reporting party backwards and broke the cell phone, causing roughly $200 in damages.

The reporting party then ran next to safety to call for help.

The male was arrested and booked into Moffat County Jail, and later charged with the following seven charges: felony menacing, animal cruelty, harassment, criminal mischief, obstruction of telephone service, false imprisonment, and domestic violence.

TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN DRUG BUST

On June 13 around midnight, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop that later resulted in a drug bust and multiple drug charges for a 27-year-old woman.

At 11:53 p.m. on June 13, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 13 near Moffat County Road 7. Dispatch ran the plate on the blue Jeep SUV, but the plates came back twice registered to a red Subaru.

The woman told the Deputy that she had taken the plates off of her old car and put them on the Jeep, but had yet to register the plates to the vehicle.

While asking for proof of insurance and a driver’s license, a K9 unit arrived on scene and gave a positive indication to law enforcement, according to the arrest affidavit.

At this time, officers advised the woman to exit the vehicle so that they could conduct a search. During the initial hand search, police found a black glasses case that had a pink pouch inside with a blue glass pipe containing white residue.

After discovering what they believed to be methamphetamine in the glasses case, officers asked the woman if she would talk to them about what they found in the car. After stating “yes,” the woman told officers that it was “meth” in the case, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman was then placed under arrest and booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of registration provisions.

Following the booking process at the Moffat County Jail, police field tested and weighed the methamphetamine, which came back positive for meth and weighted 0.40 grams.

