Crime Briefs: Disturbance at residence leads to misdemeanor protection order charge against Craig woman

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, Craig Police responded to a report of a violation of a protection order at a residence on the 3400 block of Essex Court.

Upon arrival, police were advised that a valid protection order was currently being violated by a 25-year-old woman who was the restrained party and was restrained from “assaulting, threatening, abusing, harassing, following, interfering, or stalking the protected person,” according to the affidavit.

The protection order also stated that the 25-year-old woman must “keep a distance of at least 100 yards from the protected parties,” according to the affidavit.

While attempting to contact residents of the home, a corporal with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office advised officers that they had served the 25-year-old woman a copy of the protection order the night before, but that the woman refused to take a copy of the order.

When officers knocked on the door, the protected party of the protection order, a 30-year-old woman, stated that the woman they were looking forw was in the basement with her boyfriend.

Officers then announced their presence from the top of the basement steps and ordered the woman to come upstairs and talk with them. While speaking with the woman on the front porch, the woman stated that the 30-year-old was “causing problems” at the house and didn’t want her living there, according to the affidavit.

Officers then asked about the protection order, to which the 25-year-old woman admitted deputies tried to serve her the night before, but that she refused. The woman said deputies told her that she couldn’t be around the 30-year-old woman, but didn’t tell her a distance, or that she could not be at the residence.

Officers then advised the 25-year-old that deputies, had in fact, told her the distance of the protection order and the requirement to stay away from the residence.

At this time, officers placed the woman under arrest and charged her with misdemeanor crime of violation of a protection order.

BEERS AFTER WORK LEADS TO FELONY SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT CHARGES FOR 44-YEAR-OLD MALE

Craig Police officers arrested a 44-year-old male on Thursday, Oct. 29 around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a disturbance at his home on Sunset Drive, in which he allegedly attempted to strangle his pregnant wife.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to the residence around 8 p.m. where a 44-year-old woman told officers that her husband got home from work around 6:30 p.m. and sat in his vehicle drinking beer.

When the woman went to see what was going on, she told officers she tried to take the keys away from her husband, who was intoxicated, which then caused her husband to shove her into the truck, causing her to fall and hit her back on the lower threshold of the vehicle’s door frame, according to the affidavit.

Then, the man allegedly grabbed the woman around the neck while cussing at her, according to the affidavit.

The woman was then able to run back into the house, where she called authorities. At this time, the man grabbed his keys and started driving towards town, according to the affidavit.

When officers contacted the woman at her home, she said she did not need medical assistance, but that her back did hurt and she had a scratch on her neck where the male grabbed her around the neck.

During this time, officers contacted the male in his truck. Officers observed a number of empty beer cans on the floor board of the passenger’s side of the truck, and observed a strong odor coming from the man’s breath.

When asked to complete roadside maneuvers, the male refused and was placed under arrest. When asked about the incident with his wife, the male stated he pushed her out of the truck and drove away, never laying a hand on her.

Following his arrest, the male was booked into Moffat County Jail and charged with the following: felony second degree assault, misdemeanor domestic violence, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, traffic violation failed to drive within a single lane, and an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.