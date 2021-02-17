Crime Briefs: Craig woman charged with violating protection order following domestic disturbance

A 29-year-old Craig woman is behind bars on a violation of a protection order charge following a Feb. 11 disturbance at a residents in Craig.

According to the arrest affidavit for the 29-year-old woman, police were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of Wickes Ave. for a reported domestic disturbance around 2:15 a.m.

A 37-year-old male that reported the disturbance stated that 29-year-old woman was drunk and attacking him, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the woman in the front seat of a vehicle in front of the residence. When officers contacted the woman, they asked her to open the door of the vehicle. When she did this, officers observed a distinct odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Officers asked the woman how much she had consumed that night and she stated one shot before getting into the vehicle. While talking with the woman, officers had dispatch run her information through the system, which showed she had had an active protection order against here.

According to the affidavit, the protection order stated that she was not to possess or consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances and further ordered to consensual contact.

With probable cause, officers placed the woman under arrest and transported her to Moffat County Jail.

The 29-year-old woman was booked into jail on a Class 2 misdemeanor charge of violation of a protection order.

Dinosaur man charged with multiple misdemeanors following disturbance

A 30-year-old Dinosaur man faces four misdemeanor charges following a Feb. 15 incident at a residence in Dinosaur.

According to the arrest affidavit, a marshal from the Dinosaur officer responded to a disturbance call in Dinosaur on the 500 block of East Third Street on Monday, Feb. 15 around 8 p.m.

According to the affidavit, a domestic disturbance call came into dispatch that night that a woman and child were locked in a closet following a dispute with the woman’s boyfriend.

When marshals arrived at the residence, they spoke with the woman who stated she was packing up her clothes to leave when the woman’s boyfriend started to argue with her, keeping her from leaving.

Marshals observed a wire shelf with clothes on it torn from the wall in the bathroom of the residence. The woman described to marshals that when they began arguing, the man cornered her in the bathroom and wouldn’t let her leave, stating that he just wanted to talk.

The woman tried calling police from the watch on her wrist, but the male pulled the watch from her wrist to keep her from calling the cops.

According to the affidavit, the woman’s daughter was able to call her grandfather, who then called police. As this occurred, the woman tried to retreat into another room. During this time, the man tried to stop the woman from leaving again, causing the woman to hit the man in the mouth, causing an injury to her hand, according to the affidavit.

Later, when marshals contacted the male at his residence on the 200 block of East Third Street, the male stated he didn’t want his girlfriend leaving because he wanted to talk things through with her.

The male stated that he did take the wrist watch because he didn’t want her to call the police, and that he put the wrist watch in the console of his truck, which police later found and returned to the woman.

With the stories lining up, the male added that both had been heavily drinking that day, according to the affidavit.

The male was then transported to Moffat County Jail on four misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, harassment, obstruction of a telephone/telegraph, and criminal mischief.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com