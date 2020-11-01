Crime Briefs: Craig woman charged with 6 misdemeanors following traffic stop

Craig Police arrested at 21-year-old woman on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a traffic stop that revealed unlawful possession of controlled substances, as well as a possession of an illegal weapon by a previous offender.

Around 1:14 on Sunday, officers observed a tan Toyota Corolla in the area of 3rd Street and Legion Street that had an license plate that expired in June of 2019, as well as a brake light that was out.

Upon contact, officers recognized the 21-year-old female and a 28-year-old male passenger from previous contacts. Knowing the two parties as known users of illegal narcotics, officers requested that the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit arrive on scene.

While waiting for the K9 unit, officers requested identification from the female driver. Dispatch later alerted officers to the female’s revoked license for an alcohol related offense, according to the arrest affidavit.

Once the K9 unit arrived on scene, K9 Odin provided a positive indication, according to the affidavit, leading to a search of the vehicle.

Following the positive indication, the female and male were asked to step out of the vehicle for a pat search. Officers then found a small brown glass jar on the male with white residue inside. Officers suspected the residue to be methamphetamine.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found numerous unused syringes. Inside the female’s purse, officers found a syringe with a brown liquid inside, containing approximately 13ml, which was suspected to be heroin, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found a pouch with numerous used and unused syringes, as well as a set of silver brass knuckles defined as an illegal weapon.

The 21-year-old female was then placed under arrest and transported to Moffat County Jail. Once at the jail, officers performed another pat search on the female and found a small plastic jar in the woman’s sweatshirt containing methamphetamine, as well as a small orange plastic container with marijuana, and a rubber tourniquet.

Later officers, continued to search the woman’s purse and found – in addition to what was found during the traffic stop – teaspoons with heroin residue and cotton balls on them, several vials of Narcan, two glass marijuana pipes, a snort tube made from a pen, numerous clear plastic baggies, and a small scale, according to the affidavit.

Officers later found out the woman was currently out on bond from Routt County on misdemeanor drug charges from an August 2020 arrest. The woman was later charged with six misdemeanors – including three violation of protection orders, as well as a felony charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

31-YEAR-OLD MALE CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOLLOWING POLICE CHASE

Craig Police kicked in the door to a room at the Colorado Inn around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 and arrested a 31-year-old male on three felony charges following a police chase down Victory Way that saw the male drive his car onto a sidewalk to avoid police.

According to the arrest affidavit for the 31-year-old male, a Craig Police officer tried to contact the male along Victory Way near Colorado Street when the driver of the green Honda Accord accelerated to speeds of 60-65 MPH, according to the affidavit.

The officer tried to pursue the male, but then alerted Colorado State Patrol that he was discontinuing his pursuit.

At this time, the driver began to weave in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. While approaching a red light that had roughly 20 cars waiting according to the affidavit, the officer observed the male drive onto a sidewalk on the south side of Victory Way, around the cars waiting at the red light and continued on without stopping.

At this time, the officer lost sight of the vehicle, but later relocated the vehicle at the Colorado Inn. Upon contact, the male driver raced into a room at the Colorado Inn, according to the affidavit and barricaded himself inside.

Additional officers arrived on scene and attempted to get into the room. During this time, officers were advised that the male had a valid felony warrant out for his arrest.

Officers were then able to get inside the room and apprehend the male, arresting him and transporting him to Moffat County Jail.

The male’s driving was so reckless in the pursuit that according to the affidavit, at least two parties called 911 to report reckless driving, one of which said that they had almost been hit at a high rate of speed.

Later, officers determined that the male’s license had been revoked 19 times since 2005, and he had five actives on his record at the time of Friday’s arrest.

The male is currently being held without bond and was charged with three felonies (two counts felony menacing, one count felony vehicular eluding), three misdemeanors (obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment and driving under restraint-revoked alcohol), and four traffic violations, including driving a vehicle on a sidewalk, changed lanes while unsafe, failed to obey traffic control signal, and reckless driving.

