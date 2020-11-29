Crime Briefs: Craig man charged with felony menacing following argument with stepson

Moffat County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 40-year-old male on Sunday, Nov. 22 following an argument at his home in which he reportedly said he was going to shoot his stepson.

According to the arrest affidavit of the 40-year-old male, deputies responded to his home on N. Highway 13 around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday following a 9-1-1 call from the stepson, who said he heard his mother and father arguing, and his mother yelling to “put the gun down.”

After arriving on scene, deputies spoke with the stepson, who was outside the home. The stepson told deputies that when he came home, he heard the male and female arguing, which led to his mother yelling to “put the gun down.” Once the stepson heard that, he said he left the house and when to his car to grab his own gun.

The stepson said when he went back inside, the 40-year-old male came at him, leading to the stepson pointing the gun at him, telling him to back off, according to the affidavit.

Later, deputies spoke to the mother, who said that her husband was drunk and had a gun, so she took it from him. She said that her other son in the home then promptly hid all the other guns in the house, which led to the male become angrier that he couldn’t find bullets for his shotgun, according to the affidavit.

Deputies then contacted the 40-year-old male, who appeared on the porch of the home and appeared angry, clenching his fist and jaw and talking very loudly at the deputies, according to the affidavit. Deputies then placed him in handcuffs for their safety.

While speaking with the male, deputies observed that he was intoxicated, unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the affidavit.

The male told deputies while being questioned that he was tired of his stepson and had had enough and was “going to shoot” him, according to the affidavit.

Deputies later booked the 40-year-old male in Moffat County Jail on a felony charge of menacing, and a misdemeanor charge of prohibited use of a weapon (under the influence).

FIGHT BETWEEN TWO MALES LEADS TO FELONY CHARGE FOR CRAIG MAN

Craig Police officers responded to a report of an assault on the 500 block of West 1st Avenue around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and arrested a 46-year-old male, who allegedly pulled a knife on the male he fought with, threatening to kill him, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a male who said he was punched in the head and body by the 46-year-old approximately 10 to 15 times following a verbal argument.

The male who reported the assault added that the 46-year-old male pulled a knife on him and threatened him, asking where his glasses were.

Following contact with the reporting party, officers contacted the 46-year-old male in a nearby parking lot. Upon contact, officers asked if he had a weapon on him, to which the male said he did, reaching for the knife. Officers quickly detained the male and searched him, finding a long kitchen knife with a black handle in his jacket pocket, according to the affidavit.

When officers asked what happened, the 46-year-old male said he was tired of the other male and stated that the same thing had happened in the past and that he needed to stop hanging out with him.

Officers then asked the male about the knife, to which he replied that he was cutting an orange earlier in the day and forgot he had it on him, according to the affidavit. The 46-year-old male added that he didn’t pull the knife on the other male.

Later, while continuing to speak to police, the 46-year-old male said he was going to “eventually kill him” and that he “swears to God” he’s going to kill him, according to the affidavit.

Officers placed the man under arrest and booked him into Moffat County Jail, charging him with felony menacing, obstructing a peace officer, and assault in the third degree.

CRAIG MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT FOLLOWING ARGUMENT WITH WIFE

A Craig man was charged with assault in the third degree (domestic violence) following an alleged argument at his home with his wife on Sunday, Nov. 22 around 6 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit of the 41-year-old male, officers responded to a physical domestic call on Ridgeview Road after the wife said that her husband was intoxicated and that he threw his 5-year-old daughter onto the couch, causing injury, and that he also threw her down in the kitchen.

When officers arrived, they contacted the wife, who said that she and her daughter had just returned home from the park in Hayden, and Walmart, and that when they returned home, her husband started yelling at her about the items she bought, according to the affidavit.

The wife also told officers that her husband “threw” her daughter onto the couch, but that she didn’t think he meant to hurt her, according to the affidavit.

Later, the wife told officers that she and her husband were arguing back and forth near the kitchen when he allegedly shoved her, causing her to fall and hit the trash can.

Officers then contacted the male, who was in the basement of the home. The male was visibly intoxicated, according to the affidavit. He told officers that there was a verbal argument over differences in how the two were raising their daughter, and adamantly denied throwing his daughter onto the couch, according to the affidavit. The male also denied pushing his wife, but later admitted to another officer that he had pushed his wife and caused her to fall, according to the affidavit.

The male was then placed under arrest and transported to Memorial Regional Health’s ER department to complete jail clearance due to his intoxication.

Later that night, the male was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of assault in the third degree (domestic violence).

