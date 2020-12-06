Crime Briefs: Craig man charged with DUI, vehicular eluding following brief police chase

A 45-year-old Craig man is facing multiple felony and traffic violation charges following a brief chase with police that originally started on Colorado Highway 13 before heading eastbound on Moffat County Road 107 Wednesday, Nov. 25 around 6:30 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers spotted a GMC SUV that matched a description reported early in the evening by a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report.

Officers then got behind the vehicle and observed the GMC failing to drive in a single lane.

After activated their emergency lights to execute a traffic stop, an officer approached the vehicle. While approaching, the driver of the GMC quickly accelerated and drove off, initiating a pursuit.

Officers observed the vehicle traveling roughly 69 miles an hour, according to the affidavit, before slowing to turn eastbound on Moffat County Road 107. At the time of the turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle, coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver was quickly placed under arrest. While running the driver’s information through dispatch, officers were advised that the male had his driver’s license revoked for refusal, and had 11 conditional active restraints on his driving status and was previously served in Larimer County.

His criminal and driving records also showed he was charged with felony DUI with 3+ prior convictions.

Inside the vehicle, officers found an open 12-pack of beer, with one opened 12-ounce can. While questioning the driver, officers observed numerous indications of intoxication, including strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on his breath, slurred speech, and bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the affidavit.

The male later refused to cooperate with any chemical testing and was booked into Moffat County Jail on a felony charge of driving under restraint, felony driving under the influence with 3+ priors, a misdemeanor charge of vehicular eluding, a misdemeanor charge of having an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and a traffic violation of weaving.

CRAIG MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FOLLOWING PHYSICAL CONFRONTATION WITH GIRLFRIEND

A 58-year-old male was arrested and charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, and domestic violence following an altercation with his girlfriend, leading to a head injury that required her to be treated by paramedics.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to reports of a possible disturbance in progress around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 at an apartment complex on W. 6th Street.

When officers arrived, a woman was standing outside and said that the male had just “hit her in the face,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told officers that the previous night there had been an altercation between the two, in which he “shoved” her, causing her to suffer an injury to the back of her head. Following the altercation the night before, the two then got into an argument that day, leading to the disturbance call and the alleged punch to the face of the female.

When officers spoke to the male outside the apartment, officers observed that the male was intoxicated. The male denied anything “domestically hostile” occurring to officers on scene.

Later, officers spoke with a neighbor, who said that he heard the two arguing the night before and observed the female lying on her back in front of the apartment, according to the affidavit. The neighbor said he went to help the woman up when he observed the male stumble and fall, before then kicking the woman in her chest, causing her to fall and hit her head on the concrete, according to the affidavit.

When officers later returned to the apartment to speak with the 58-year-old male later that day, the male became angry and started yelling profanities, stating he had not kicked the woman, according to the affidavit. Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, the male was placed under arrest. He was refused entry into Moffat County Jail due to an excessive BrAC of .307, and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for a blood test. Those results showed his BrAC was .283.

He was later booked into Moffat County Jail on two misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree – domestic violence, and one misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com