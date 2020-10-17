Crime Briefs: Craig man arrested on two felony charges after allegedly trying to break into a house he was buying

A 40-year-old male found himself behind bars Sunday night after being kicked out of a local bar and later trying to break into a home that he was allegedly buying on the 300 block of Russell Street.

According to the arrest affidavit for the male, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Russell Street for a burglary in progress. The reporting party stated that a male was trying to break into the home and was wearing dark clothes and his hat backwards.

Police later contacted a male fitting the description walking away from the area where the burglary in progress was reported.

According to the affidavit, officers could smell a faint odor of alcohol on the male. Police asked the male where he was coming from and he told them the address, which matched where the burglary was reported. The male told officers he lived on the 1300 block of Yampa Avenue. At this time, according to the affidavit, the male then leaned in towards the officer, who stuck his arm out to keep the male away.

The male then slapped the officer’s hand away and started to raise his voice at him and “began to posture up” to officers. The male was then placed into handcuffs and became belligerent, according to the affidavit. Once in the back of the patrol car, officers began to speak to the male through the open window. The male then wiggled his way through the open window and began yelling at officers again before officers were able to push him back inside. At this time, the male then forcibly kicked the window.

After transporting the male to Moffat County Jail, officers then contacted the reporting party, who stated that the male walked into their backyard where they were sitting around a campfire and starting taking shots of Fireball with them, according to the affidavit.

Later, the party asked the male to leave, to which the male then left but said he was buying the place and wanted to get in.

The party told officers that they followed the man and observed him pulling on the door handle of the residence trying to get in.

When speaking with the property owner, the owner confirmed the house was for sale and that closing was in mid November, but that that male party trying to enter the home was not on the mortgage, nor did he know who he was.

While in custody at Moffat County Jail, the male – who remained belligerent – was placed into “the wrap” according to the affidavit to protect himself and others around him.

He was charged with felony criminal attempt, felony 1st degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

EARLY MORNING ARGUMENT LEADS TO TRAFFIC STOP, FELONY VIOLATION OF BAIL BOND CHARGE FOR CRAIG MAN

Around 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, Craig Police responded to a disturbance in progress on the 500 block of Colorado Street, where two males were reportedly yelling at each other while a female party was yelling at them to stop.

When officers arrived, they could hear the two males yelling at each other, before one male jumped into a silver truck and sped off at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.

While contacting one male party in the backyard of the residence, officers stopped the truck at the corner of Colorado Street and Legion Street, contacting the 54-year-old drive who had a strong odor of alcohol coming off of him, according to the arrest affidavit.

While speaking with the male in the backyard, the male told officers that he was working on his car when he heard a man and a woman yelling at each other. The male went to tell the two to stop arguing, leading to a confrontation with the 54-year-old male, whom he said he knew.

During the argument, the 54-year-old called him a “snitch,” kicked the fence and his car, causing $100 in damages, and threw a beer can before jumping into his truck and speeding off.

While speaking with the driver at the corner of Colorado and Legion, officers observed numerous open beer cans in the passenger’s seat and the backseat. Upon taking the male into custody, the male became uncooperative and began violently kicking the backseat windows of the patrol car, stating to police that he wanted to “make his charges felony,” implying he wanted to fight officers, according to the affidavit.

While running the male’s information through dispatch, officers were advised that the male was out on felony and misdemeanor bond for two separate incidents, and also had numerous restraining orders against him, stating he could not possess or consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances.

The male’s driver’s license was also suspended due to nonpayment of child support charges.

The male was later booked into Moffat County Jail on a felony charge of violation of bail bond conditions, misdemeanor violation of bail bond conditions, two misdemeanor charges of violation of a protection order (alcohol), misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.