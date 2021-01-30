Crime Briefs: Craig man arrested on multiple misdemeanors following domestic disturbance

A 27-year-old Craig man is facing four misdemeanor charges following a domestic disturbance at a residence on Jan. 21.

According to an arrest affidavit for the 27-year-old male, Craig officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 8 a.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of West First Street.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke with a 24-year-old woman, who stated that her husband tried to hit her with an iPad, thrown her on the bed causing her to nearly land on their child, and threw her on the couch, injuring her hand, according to the affidavit.

As officers waited for an ambulance and an advocate to arrive and speak with the woman, officers reviewed an audio recording of the incident that the woman took on her phone.

The woman told officers that her husband had been driving heavily the night before and got into an argument, in which the man got into the woman’s face, causing her to feel scared for her safety, she told officers.

The man then left the house and returned around 11 p.m. and fell asleep on the couch, according to the affidavit. At this time, the woman then took the car keys and hid them, stating she had a class in the morning and didn’t want him taking their shared vehicle again.

The next morning, the man woke up and wanted the keys, which led to the domestic disturbance.

The male then fled the residence, later messaging the woman stating he was nearly in Vernal, Utah so there was nothing authorities could do.

He also stated he was not going to jail and was never coming back to Colorado. Later the same day, the 27-year-old male turned himself in at the Public Safety Center and was booked into Moffat County Jail on misdemeanor charges of child abuse, assault in the third degree, domestic violence and menacing charges.

Domestic violence leads to two arrests at campgrounds

A Craig couple found themselves behind bars on Jan. 19 following a report of domestic violence, leading to the man pressing charges and also being picked up on outstanding warrants in the process.

According to the affidavit for a 45-year-old male and a 37-year-old female, officers arrived at the KOA Campground on E. U.S. Highway 40 around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 due to a report of domestic violence.

When officers arrived they contacted the 45-year-old male at the campground office. The male told officers that his wife had been experiencing back pain throughout the day. He offered to rub her back, but she stated she wanted to drink.

The couple had been drinking throughout the day, so the woman continued to drink, according to the male. During this time, the male started to play music, which the woman did not like.

According to the affidavit, the woman threatened to assault the male, before then striking him in the face multiple times, causing injury. The male told officers that the woman broke his nose, and showed officers a swollen upper lip that he received during the assault.

During this time, officers ran both party’s information through dispatch. Dispatch then advised officers that the male had two valid warrants out for his arrest, and two restraining orders that prohibited him from contacting the woman and also possessing alcohol.

Officers placed the male under arrest due to his warrants and then contacted the woman inside the residence.

According to the affidavit, the woman stated that the couple had pushed each other, but she denied striking the male. The woman then showed officers her hands, which showed bruising around the knuckles and had some blood on one finger.

Officers then asked about the blood and the woman repeatedly denied striking the male. The woman did acknowledge the protection order, but stated she thought they were consensual contact orders.

Officers then placed the woman under arrest and transported her to Moffat County Jail, where she was booked on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault in the third degree. The male was booked on warrants, and charged with violating his protection order.

