Crime Briefs: Craig man arrested attempting to use counterfeit money

A 34-year-old Craig man is behind bars after attempting to purchase cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

According to the arrest affidavit for the 34-year-old male, two employees from a local Kum & Go called police around 7 a.m. to report that a male attempted to purchase two packs of cigarettes with counterfeit $20 bill and left without waiting for change.

According to the employees, a cashier used a special pen to test the bill, which quickly determined it to be fake. As the cashier was checking the bill, the male took the cigarettes and walked out without waiting for change.

Later in the day, officers observed the same vehicle the male was reportedly in at the Kum & Go on East Victory Way. When officers arrived the male was not in the vicinity. A short time later, the male arrived on foot and spoke to officers, asking them why they were questioning the woman driving the same vehicle about the counterfeit bill allegations.

Officers recognized the male as the same one on security footage at the north Kum & Go, and asked the male if he was there that morning. The male stated he didn’t remember, but that he had filled up with gas the night prior at the north Kum & Go.

When officers pulled up the surveillance photo, they agreed that the man in the photo was the male they were speaking to. The male then admitted it was him, and officers made the arrest.

Later at the Public Safety Center, the male was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak to police. The male told officers that he didn’t care for a couple dollars of change, and that he didn’t know the bill was counterfeit.

The male added that he received the bill from a friend just prior to the incident and stated that he knew better than to use a fake bill. The male stated he’s a “professional criminal” according to the affidavit, and that it would be less to steal than to use counterfeit money.

The male was booked into Moffat County jail on a Class 5 felony charge of forgery.

Craig man arrested on six misdemeanor charges following brief foot pursuit with officers

A Craig man faces six misdemeanor charges, one level one drug misdemeanor charge, and five drug petty offense charges following a brief foot pursuit with officers around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 following a disturbance at a residence on West Sixth Street.

According to the affidavit, officers arrived on scene and could hear yelling coming from inside the residence. When officers knocked and announced their presence, nobody answered the door, according to the affidavit. At this time, officers were notified that a 25-year-old female at the residence had a restraining order against a 20-year-male at the scene.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers observed a male that matched the description walking west on Victory Way near Fifth Avenue.

When officers asked to speak with the male, he asked if he was going to jail. According to the affidavit, the male had two warrants out of Mesa County, and one out of Garfield County, neither of which were extraditable. Dispatch did advise officers that the male had two warrants out of Moffat County as well. During this time, the male held a canister of propane attached to a torch in his hand, according to the affidavit.

Following a short chat, officers moved to arrest the male for violating a restraining order, but the male turned and ran across Victory Way into traffic, according to the affidavit.

When the male reached the north side of Victory Way, he turned towards officers with the propane torch, causing one officer to deploy his taser, which reportedly was ineffective due to thick clothing the male was wearing. The male then laid down on the ground, ending the short foot pursuit.

While searching the male, officers found a vial with a white crystalline substance, which officers determined to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Once the male was booked into jail on numerous charges, officers searched the male’s backpack, in which they found five separate glass pipes, all containing a white crystalline substance, according to the affidavit. Officers also found an ice pick with a taped handle.

When officers later weighed the substances before booking them into evidence, the white crystalline substance from the vials weight 1.58 grams.

