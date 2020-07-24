Crime Briefs: Craig man arrested after ‘jokingly’ threatening woman with box cutter

A 30-year-old Craig man was arrested July 22 after threatening his roommate with a box cutter.

According to the arrest affidavit, the male approached his female roommate at an apartment on the 900 block of West First Street and tried to get her to “lighten up” by grabbing her from behind and placing a box cutter blade to her throat.

Prior to the incident with the box cutter, the woman told police that the male was told to leave her room multiple times yet continued to come back in.

The woman told police that after pushing the man out of her room and closing the door, the man grabbed her from behind with his left arm and pulled a box cutter from his vest and drew it across her throat, leaving a 4-inch scratch.

The woman’s mother, who also lives at the apartment, corroborated the story with police, saying the male did pull the box cutter and place it to her daughter’s throat, but that the male was joking around, according to the arrest affidavit.

When asked by police if this is what he did to the woman, the male stated, “I was just playing with her,” later saying, “it wasn’t the smartest thing to do.”

The male was then placed under arrest and charged with felony menacing assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of 3rd degree assault.

CAUGHT SHOPLIFTING, PROVIDING WRONG NAME TO POLICE

Craig Police arrested a 35-year-old woman at Walmart following an incident of shoplifting and identity theft.

Around 5:15 p.m. July 8, police were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a theft in progress. The reporting party told dispatch a woman was stuffing things into her purse and ran when she was confronted. A male who was with the woman remained on scene.

Upon arrival, the male told police that he didn’t know the woman other than her first name and was giving her a ride from Denver to Grand Junction.

Talking with the reporting party, police were told that the male was involved in the theft with the woman, stuffing items into the same grocery bag full of items that were paid for. When the woman was confronted near the garden center at Walmart, she became upset and left.

According to the arrest affidavit, the items the woman concealed totaled $70.17.

Later, police checked the area for the female but could not find her until the male she was with walked along Riverview Street, stopped and looked into the ditch before leaving.

Police then went to look in the ditch and found the woman sitting inside the culvert, according to the arrest affidavit.

When asked for identification, the woman stated she did not have any on her at the time and told police her name was “Rhonda,” telling officers she was 38 years old. After running the woman’s name and date of birth provided, officers then received permission to search her purse, where they found items with a different name on them. The woman then admitted to lying and told police her real name, saying she used her sister’s name because she was scared, afraid of getting in trouble and going to jail and affecting her current court charges.

Police then ran the woman’s correct information and found out the woman had 14 active warrants out of Mesa County and the Denver area.

The woman was then placed under arrest around 6:30 p.m. and booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of felony identity theft, felony attempt to influence a public servant, felony criminal impersonation, and misdemeanor theft.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com