Crime Briefs: Car in a ditch leads to man’s warranted arrest

Craig police arrested a 22-year-old male early Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle he was an occupant of off the road in a small ditch around 1:30 a.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, Craig police spotted the vehicle off the road at the intersection of East 13th Street and Rose Street. The vehicle had its lights on and was running, but it was covered in a thin layer of snow, keeping police from seeing any occupants.

Shortly after calling in the vehicle to dispatch, two occupants exited the vehicle from the passenger’s side door. One occupant identified himself as the driver, and said they just slid off the road.

The second occupant, the 22-year-old that was later arrested, said the vehicle was his girlfriend’s and that he was giving his friend a ride home and slid into the ditch. The vehicle didn’t appear to have any damage, according to the arrest affidavit.

The 22-year-old male said help was on the way to get the vehicle out, so Craig police said they would “hang out” until said help arrived. At this time, the 22-year-old started to appear “extremely nervous,” according to the affidavit.

Police then asked the male for his information, but the male said he did not have his driver’s license with him, and also admitted that, “he thought he was on probation, but had received a letter at his grandparent’s house releasing him from probation.”

The responding officer then ran both parties’ information through the system and found that the 22-year-old man had a warrant out for his arrest from Mesa County and that his license was revoked for refusal, “with five additional actives” under his name.

While waiting for dispatch to confirm the warrant, additional officers arrived on scene, which then caused the 22-year-old male to become “extremely fidgety,” leading the officer to believe he was going to run, “based on him looking around, as if to find an escape route.”

At that time, police then detained the 22-year-old man. Dispatch then came back confirming the arrest warrant, leading police to place the man under arrest for driving under restraint (alcohol/refusal). He was booked into Moffat County Jail on a $750 cash/surety bond.

I RECOGNIZE YOU

Around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, Craig police spotted a father and son walking along the 500 block of Industrial Avenue, recognized the 55-year-old man as having a warrant out for his arrest, and contacted the pair.

The 55-year-old male had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear, leading to police placing him under arrest.

While in handcuffs, police searched the male. The male told police he had a syringe on him in one of his pockets.

Police also confiscated a backpack the male was carrying. Inside, police found a pink sock that held a glass pipe with a burnt substance inside.

According to the arrest affidavit, police believed the burnt substance inside was methamphetamine. A field test came back positive for methamphetamine.

The backpack also held some marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, according to the affidavit. Those items were booked into evidence, according to the affidavit.

The 55-year-old male was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a Schedule I/II substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $750 cash/surety.

