Crime Briefs: Burglary leads to drug bust by Craig Police

A report of a possible burglary at a business on E. Victory Way on April 7 led to a drug bust for the Craig Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 7, a concerned resident called police and reported a possible burglary at a business on the 200 block of E. Victory Way. The reporting party said they could see people, “coming and going from this address,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Upon arrival, Craig Police contacted a 26-year-old woman, who said she was allowed to be in the building. Dispatch contacted the owner of the building, who stated that the woman was not allowed in the building and was not allowed to be on the property, leading to her arrest.

Once detained, police conducted a search of the 26-year-old woman and found a clear, plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit. A field test kit later confirmed the substance was methamphetamine that weighed in at 2.2 grams.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Additionally, police also found a white envelope that contained heroin, which was in seven individual, clear jewelers’ bags, with a similar amount in each bag.

In the same area on the 26-year-old woman that police found the methamphetamine and the heroin, police found $430 in cash and $1.59 in coins, according to the arrest affidavit. Police also found two pieces of tubing, which are were used to snort illegal narcotics and inhale illegal narcotic vapors, according to the arrest affidavit.

The 26-year-old woman was later booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of First Degree Criminal Trespassing, unlawful distribution, manufacturing and dispensing or sale, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of crime of violation of a protection order, and one drug paraphernalia charge.

While being booked into Moffat County Jail, deputies found another small baggie on the woman, which held heroin. She was charged with introducing contraband in the first degree. Her bond was set at $5,000.

FIGHT LEADS TO BURGLARY, ASSAULT CHARGES

On April 9, Craig Police responded to a disturbance on the 500 block of 1st Avenue in West Craig around 9:30 p.m., as a 23-year-old male was in the parking lot yelling at people, according to the arrest affidavit.

After yelling at people in the parking lot on April 9, the 23-year-old male broke into his step father’s apartment shortly afterwards and assaulted the 50-year-old man.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 50-year-old male was on the phone with his biological son when the stepson entered his apartment. After telling the stepson to leave three times, the stepson pushed the 50-year-old male, causing him to loose his balance and fall to the ground.

In the ensuing fight, the 50-year-old male tried to put the 23-year-old male in a headlock, but the 23-year-old male bit the 50-year-old male on the hand, broke loose and struck him on the side of the face.

Following the fight, the 23-year-old male returned to his apartment in the same complex where he lives with the 50-year-old’s biological son.

Upon hearing from his father what happened, the biological son asked the 22-year-old male if he had hit his father. The 23-year-old male responded, “yeah, so what?” according to the arrest affidavit.

Shortly after, Craig Police arrested the 23-year-old male and booked him into Moffat County Jail on charges of second degree burglary, third degree assault, and harassment. The male is still in custody and bond has not been set at this time.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com