Crime Briefs: Argument at storage unit leads to assault charges for Craig man

A Craig man is facing three misdemeanor charges following an argument that led to an assault at a storage unit on August 10.

Craig Police responded to Memorial Regional Hospital on Aug. 10 around 8 p.m. for a cold domestic violence assault. A 49-year-old woman said she was with a male friend (a 66-year-old male) earlier in the day and had received a ride to the storage unit to clear out some of her things.

While at the storage unit, the 66-year-old male became angry and started yelling at the 49-year-old woman, demanding to know where his lighter had gone.

During this time, the man started throwing some of the woman’s things onto the ground and then dumped an open can of salmon on the woman’s belongings.

Then, the man pushed the woman into the open passenger-side door of his vehicle, which caused the woman to twister her ankle, causing her to hear a “pop,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The man then took off, leaving the woman at the storage unit. The woman was able to flag down someone driving by the area, allowing her to call 911.

A day later, around 12:30 p.m., police contacted the male at the entrance to Loudy-Simpson Park. The male told officers he had gotten into an argument with the woman and had kicked some of the items that were there. Police asked the man if he kicked the woman and he said he did not, according to the affidavit, saying the woman was crazy.

Police then arrested the 66-year-old man and charged him with assault in the third degree, harassment, and domestic violence.

CRAIG MAN WITH MULTIPLE WARRANTS ARRESTED WITH DANGEROUS WEAPONS ON HAND

A Craig man is facing additional serious charges following his arrest on Aug. 6.

Around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, an officer with the All Crimes Enforcement Team notified city officers that a 23-year-old male was at City Market in Craig and was known to have active warrants out for his arrest.

While responding to City Market, dispatch notified officers that the male had two active warrants out of Moffat County. The ACET officer who notified city officers of the man’s presence notified responding officers that the male was leaving City Market and was heading east towards Ranney Street.

The male then continued east to Taylor Street before turning south, according to the arrest affidavit.

At approximately 9:22 p.m., officers contacted the man on the 400 block of Taylor Street.

Upon contact, the officers placed the male in handcuffs and began to search him. During the search, officers found a silver color ballistic knife. The knife blade retracted and extended out of the handle of the knife with the assistance of a spring and switch, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found a bandana with a lock tied to it, recognizing the weapon commonly known as a “Blackjack.” Officers also found a small plastic baggie with a brown substance, presumed to be heroin.

The man told police he had some foil in his pocket as well. Inside the foil, police found burn marks and a black tube with a dark colored substance inside. The substance later tested presumptive positive for heroin, according to the affidavit.

While booking the man into jail, police found out that he had been arrest three previous times for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The man was charged with felony possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon (ballistic knife), possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon (Blackjack), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MAN VIOLATES RESTRAINING ORDERS, TAMPERS WITH MOTOR VEHICLE

A 42-year-old man is behind bars following a two-day period in which he harassed his ex-wife over text messages, and caused damage to her vehicle and the deck of her house following an argument.

Craig Police responded to the 1300 block of Barclay Street on Aug. 8 for a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, police contacted a 32-year-old woman who said that her ex had come to her house, damaged her property, and then left the scene and was calling her phone harassing her.

The woman told police she had a restraining order against the man, but lets him use her house to shower when she’s not home, according to the affidavit. That night, the man showed up at the house while the woman was home, violating the restraining order.

The man accused the woman of cheating on him, before then driving his SUV into her vehicle, pushing it into the deck of the house, causing damage to the vehicle and the deck.

Once the man left the property, he began texting the woman unsolicited, harassing her, according to the arrest affidavit.

The next day, the woman contacted police and told them that her ex continued to harass her via text message. Police then contacted the man at his job and arrested him, charging him with crime of violation of a restraining order, domestic violence, harassment, criminal mischief, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

