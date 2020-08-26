Crime Briefs: Argument at residence leads to four misdemeanor charges for Craig woman

Craig Police responded to a disturbance call around 8 p.m. on the 600 block of Wickes Avenue and later arrested a 29-year-old woman on four misdemeanor charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, police responded to the residence for the second time in two days. During the second response, police were notified that the 29-year-old woman and her 37-year-old boyfriend were involved in an argument that left the man scratched and bruised.

When police arrived, the woman told officers that the boyfriend told her he was going to call police and send her to jail for violating two restraining orders. The woman reportedly violated the restraining order by drinking that night, as well as assaulting her boyfriend who was the protected person in the protection order, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that the boyfriend had shoved her to the ground, which had caused scratches on her wrist and bruises on her knees. When speaking with the boyfriend, officers were shown a cellphone video of the incident, in which the woman is seen knocking the boyfriend’s phone out of his hand, and then kneeing him in the face when the boyfriend bent down to pick up his phone.

After reviewing the cellphone video, officers placed the woman under arrest on misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree, obstruction of telephone or telephone services, crime of violation of a protection (alcohol), and crime of violation of a protection order (boyfriend).

POTENTIAL OVERDOSE CALL LEADS TO ILLEGAL POSSESSION CHARGE FOR CRAIG WOMAN

Craig Police were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of East 4th Street, Thursday, Aug. 20 for a person reportedly experiencing an overdose following multiple 9-1-1- hang-ups.

Once there though, police found a Craig woman to be in possession of a handgun, leading to a felony charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Around 7:04 a.m., police responded to the residence and contacted a 24-year-old woman monitoring her boyfriend, who was allegedly experiencing an overdose one night after arguing with his girlfriend.

The boyfriend was reportedly sitting on the couch and was very lethargic and could barely speak, according to the affidavit.

When EMS arrived on scene, the girlfriend became agitated and stated that the boyfriend didn’t need assistance. Once the boyfriend was transported to the hospital for care, police obtained a search warrant and swept the house, which led to the discovery of an H&R model 949 22lr revolver, according to the affidavit.

Police found the gun loaded with five of the nine chambers holding a round. At this time, the woman became angry and standoffish with police. When informed about the gun and her prior felony record, the woman said it was her cousin’s gun and she was holding it for them.

Officers asked the woman if she knew she was not supposed to have a handgun as a convicted felon, to which she replied, “Obviously.”

Police then placed the woman under arrest and charged her with felony possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

ROAD INCIDENT FEATURES MIDDLE FINGER, MACHETE, FELONY CHARGE

Things turned ugly at Loaf n Jug on Thursday, Aug. 20 around 6 p.m. following an incident of road rage.

According to the arrest affidavit for a 30-year-old man, police responded to Loaf n Jug after reports of a hit and run in the parking lot.

When police responded, they spoke with a 49-year-old man who said he was driving on County Road 7 when a man passed him and flipped him off before heading into the parking lot. The 49-year-old man followed, which later led to the 30-year-old male backing into his vehicle, driving around the gas pumps and then driving at the 49-year-old man, who was now out of his truck waving his machete at the 30-year-old man, according to the affidavit.

Officers corroborated the 49-year-old male’s story with multiple witnesses on scene, who all said they feared the 30-year-old male was going to run down the 49-year-old male with his truck.

While speaking with the 49-year-old male, a black truck with the 30-year-old male in it pulled into the parking lot. The man got out of the truck and started yelling at the other man about waving a machete at him.

The 30 year old told officers he flipped the man off because he was “staring at him,” according to the affidavit. He then told officers he accidentally backed into the man’s vehicle in the parking lot and turned around to exchange information with him when the man got out of his vehicle and started yelling and waving a machete at him.

The 30-year-old male was later placed under arrest around 7 p.m. and charged with felony menacing and misdemeanor compulsory insurance.

