Crime Briefs: Argument at pizza parlor leads to menacing assault, gun charges

A 28-year-old Craig man’s Friday night quickly went from bad to worse outside of a local pizza joint.

On Friday, Jan. 7, Craig police responded to a disturbance call regarding an argument between a divorced couple that turned violent.

The reporting party stated that her ex-husband — toward the end of an argument that saw her ex “smacked her pizza down to the floor,” according to the arrest affidavit — pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her.

Police responded to the pizza place and to the reporting party’s house. While en route, police stopped the male’s vehicle at gunpoint and detained the man.

The female who reported the incident to police gave a statement saying that when she arrived at the pizza joint, the ex-husband come out of the office to the counter and told her to leave, before then smacking the pizza to the floor.

An employee at the restaurant said they’d make fresh pizzas for the woman, and when that was finished, the male smacked those pizzas to the ground as well, forcing the woman to leave.

As this happened, the male continued to yell at the woman and said, “I’m going to shoot you” as the woman got into the car with her three children and drove away.

While driving away, the woman drove past the male, who “reached into his vehicle and pointed a gun at them as she drove by,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she feared for her life and thought he was going to pull the trigger. According to the affidavit, the woman also told police this wasn’t the first time the male said he was going to shoot her, but this was the first time he actually pulled out a gun.

Police also questioned the children in the vehicle and they all stated that the male pointed the gun at the car as they drove by.

After being detained by police, the male originally stated that he had no gun, before then saying he had a BB gun in his vehicle. The male then gave permission to police to search the vehicle, where they found a BB gun matching the description the woman and the children gave to police.

According to the affidavit, the BB gun is a replica of a real firearm.

The male was then booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of menacing assault – gun towards the woman and three children, resulting in four class 5 felony charges.

While being booked into jail, the man was also charged with introducing contraband in the first degree. During the booking process, the male refused to declare anything before booking. Police then found a marijuana pipe and a lighter inside his coat pocket. The marijuana pipe had burnt residue inside, which tested positive for marijuana.

Later, police obtained surveillance footage from the pizza joint that showed the incident and caught the male pointing the gun at the vehicle as it drove by and making the shooting motion as it passed.

The male is currently in custody and is being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

OOPS, I FORGOT THAT

A 23-year-old local male was arrested for failure to appear for a previous court case, and then found himself in even more trouble Friday night.

Craig police contacted the male at the Traveler Inn and were advised by dispatch that there was a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on trespassing charges.

After being taken into custody, the male was transported to Moffat County Jail. While waiting to be booked into jail, the male had a chance to declare any contraband before entering the jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, the male patted himself down and said he didn’t have anything to declare. Due to his criminal history, police then conducted a strip search and found a small glass vial with a white crystal substance on the man.

Police then field-tested it, receiving a positive test back for methamphetamine. Police then weighed the substance and estimated the methamphetamine at 2.5 grams.

The male was booked on charges of introducing contraband in the second degree, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

