Crime Briefs: Antagonizing texts from ex-boyfriend leads to violation of protection order for Craig woman

Craig police arrested a 29-year-old woman on Sept. 12 around 6 a.m. after the woman violated a protection order by contacting her ex-boyfriend via text messages and showing up to his apartment to pack her things.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 12, the ex-boyfriend reportedly contacted police to request a civil standby, but after officers allegedly didn’t return the man’s phone call, the 29-year-old woman showed up unannounced and began packing her things.

The ex-boyfriend told the woman to leave, according to the arrest affidavit, but the woman refused and continued packing her things before eventually leaving. Additionally, the woman kept contacting her ex via text message and had attempted to call him in previous days, violating a restraining order.

Officers later reported to the woman’s mother’s home on Sunrise Lane where they were able to contact the 29-year-old woman.

According to the affidavit, the woman showed officers text messages of the ex-boyfriend antagonizing her, sending her multiple messages trying to get her to reply to violate the protection order he had in place. The woman also admitted to going to her ex’s residence before later leaving.

Officers explained to the woman that while the ex-boyfriend was an active participant in the conversations, the woman was ultimately responsible for following the protection order that was in place.

The woman was later arrested and booked into Moffat County Jail on misdemeanor charges of violation of a protection order and domestic violence.

FIGHT BETWEEN COUPLE LEADS TO DV CHARGES FOR 27-YEAR-OLD MAN

Craig police officers responded to an ongoing domestic violence call on Sept. 9 around 11 p.m. on Legion Street, where a male and female were reportedly arguing and throwing things around in an apartment complex.

When officers arrived on scene, a 27-year-old male answered the door of the apartment with a fresh scratch on his cheek, according to the affidavit. The male allowed officers in, who then talked to the male in the living room while another officer talked to the female in the bedroom.

Upon entering the apartment, officers found broken glass and a broken door in the apartment, according to the affidavit.

When speaking with the woman in the bedroom, the 23-year-old woman told officers that the couple was in a verbal argument when she locked herself in the bedroom. She told officers that the male did not like locked doors in the apartment and broke down the door to speak with the woman.

The couple reportedly continued to argue, which spilled into the kitchen where the woman broke the man’s cigarettes. The man then went to the bathroom and locked the door, leading to the woman breaking down that door, according to the affidavit. Later, the woman told officers she struck the male and broke a plate in the process, later admitting she slapped the man on the head.

While speaking with officers, the male admitted to slapping the woman with an open hand and told officers that while in the bedroom the woman pushed him down, leading to him hitting his head on the bed frame.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers placed the male under arrest on charges of third degree assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief. He was booked into Moffat County Jail.

OFFICERS RECOGNIZE MAN, LEADING TO VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER AT LOCAL HOTEL

While patrolling the area of South Highway 13 on Sept. 3, officers recognized a 37-year-old male driving south on Highway 13 in a silver colored sedan. Officers recognized the man from previous contacts and knew he had a valid misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest for dangerous drugs, according to the affidavit.

Officers followed the man’s vehicle into a local hotel’s parking lot, where they observed the male get out of the vehicle, look back in the direction of officers and continue to walk towards the building.

According to the affidavit, officers told the man to stop multiple times, but he continued to walk into the building, where he held the side door open out of sight of officers.

The man kept saying to officers that he had to go tell his wife something about seeing his kids, according to the affidavit. During this time, he was on the phone with someone, the report states.

Officers then called for backup, which ultimately led to the man stepping outside where was detained.

At this time, a woman came outside and told officers that she and her kids were staying in a room inside for the last few days with the man. That information led to violation of a protection order charges against the man, who was not allowed to be in contact with the woman.

Additionally, officers were informed by dispatch that the man’s driver’s license was suspended-denied under an active number with eight additional actives against him.

The man was then placed under arrest and booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of violation of a protection order and driving under restraint.

