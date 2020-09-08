Crime Briefs: 24-year-old with 3 previous DUIs arrested on additional DUI charges following traffic stop

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 29, Craig Police officers observed a black truck weaving back and forth between lanes along W. Victory Way, leading to a traffic stop.

Upon contact of the driver, a 24-year-old male and an unidentified female in the passengers seat, officers observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Officers asked the male how much he had to drink that night, but the male denied drinking, saying he was driving home from Grand Junction with his pregnant girlfriend, and that they had just purchased the truck in Grand Junction.

The driver also told officers he was just about to switch seats with his girlfriend because he didn’t have a driver’s license due to two previous DUI convictions.

When asked to retrieve his identification and proof of insurance from his wallet, officers observed the male struggling to grasp his identification in a sort of clumsy manner, according to the affidavit.

At this time, officers ran the male’s information through dispatch and were notified that his license was listed as Revoked – Habitual Traffic Offender, and that he also had nine additional actives.

Following confirmation from dispatch, officers asked the male to step out the vehicle, to which he did but appeared unsteady on his feet, according to the affidavit.

Later, officers asked the male to perform roadside maneuvers, which he denied to do. Officers then said they were placing the man under arrest for driving under the influence. The male then stated he would perform roadside maneuvers, which he then failed, according to the affidavit.

The male was arrested and transported to Moffat County Jail. While waiting to be booked, the male – nearly an hour after the initial stop – recorded a 0.133 BAC.

Following his booking, officers reviewed his criminal history and saw that he was charged with underage DUI in 2016, a DWAI in late 2015, and a DUI in 2017.

DISTURBANCE AT RESIDENCE LEADS TO 8 MISDEMEANORS CHARGES FOR CRAIG WOMAN

Craig Police Officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence on E. 4th Street in Craig around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.

When officers arrived on scene, they recognized the residence as one that was previously the site of a Domestic Violence incident in late July. On scene, officers could hear a man and a woman arguing inside the residence.

Dispatch told officers that the female, a 37-year-old woman, was the restrained party on several valid protection orders and that the male party inside the residence, a 65-year-old male, was the protected party on one of the orders.

Officers then contacted the two residents and announced they were there to arrest the woman, who was in violation of a protection order. The woman then backed away into the house and sat on the floor, where she refused to move when asked to by officers. The woman pushed back against officers who tried moving her outside, and even restrained herself against the door frame of the house, according to the arrest affidavit.

Once outside, officers placed the woman on the ground and in handcuffs, when they observed the woman displaying signs of Excited Delirium (profuse sweating, high agitated and then acting very calm and lethargic), according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers then called paramedics on scene, which then caused the woman to fight back against being placed in the ambulance.

Once transported to the hospital, officers placed the woman in a wheelchair to move her around the building. Later, officers observed a broken glass pipe and burn residue on one of the blankets the woman was sitting on, according to the arrest affidavit.

The discovery of the broken pipe – which injured an officer during a later search of the woman – and the residue led to more protection order violations for the woman.

She was later transported to Moffat County Jail and booked on eight misdemeanor charges, including six charges of Crime of Violation of a Restraining Order, one charge of Obstructing a Peace Officer, one charge of resisting arrest, one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

ACET SEARCH WARRANT LEADS TO FELONY WEAPONS CHARGE FOR CRAIG MAN

The All Crimes Enforcement Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on School Street on Sept. 1 around 9 a.m. and found weapons, ammunition, an illegal weapon, and drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest affidavit.

Prior to executing the search warrant, officers knew the owner of the home was previously convicted on several felony illegal drug offenses and at least one possession of a weapon by a previous offender charge in Colorado.

Once inside the residence, officers detained the 34-year-old male and a 33-year-old male.

During the search of the home, officers found a marijuana bong and a quantity of marijuana concentrate sitting on a shelving unit in the home. Officers also found a loaded .22-caliber lever action rifle in the living room, multiple rounds of loaded rifle, pistol and shotgun ammunition, a glass marijuana pipe, and a pair of yellow metal metallic knuckles, according to the affidavit.

The 34-year-old home owner was later booked into Moffat County Jail on misdemeanor charges of Crime of Violation of a Protection Order) and Possession of an illegal weapon (metallic knuckles), and one felony charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

