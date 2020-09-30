Crews respond to structure fire on Westridge Court Wednesday afternoon
Crews from Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and Craig Police Department battled a structure fire on Westridge Court Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., which displaced a family of three and two dogs.
No one was home at the single family ranch-style residence at the time of the blaze, according to Moffat County Sheriff and Craig Fire/Rescue Chief KC Hume, and there are no injuries to report. Two boxers were in the basement of the home, but firefighters were able to free the two boxers before the two got loose in the neighborhood. One boxer was caught by a family friend, while the other boxer is currently on the loose.
According to Moffat County Sheriff and Craig Fire/Rescue Chief KC Hume, the blaze started on the backside of the garage in a light fixture that quickly engulfed the attached garage, before spreading to the primary residential structure.
“The garage is completely gone, and you can see how much heat was coming off the fire on the residential side of the home,” Hume said. “The fire caused damage to some parts of the roof of the residential side, but crews did a great job getting the fire under control before it could take the entire structure.”
Hume said that a resident was last home around between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Wednesday before the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control around 1:15 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.
