Crews respond to 17-acre fire near Dinosaur National Monument Headquarters

DINOSAUR — A wildfire has burned approximately 17 acres near Dinosaur National Monument Headquarters in western Moffat County.

About 6:10 p.m. Sunday, June 3, a motorist reported a wildfire north of U.S. Highway 40 near Dinosaur National Monument Headquarters.

The fire was estimated to be approximately 17 acres and was expected to be contained by 6 p.m. Monday, June 4.

An interagency crew from Artesia Volunteer Fire Department, Jensen Volunteer Fire Department, Rangely Volunteer Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management and the National Parks Service quickly responded to the fire, which was burning in grass, sagebrush and timber.

Nearby residents were alerted to the fire, but an evacuation order was not issued. No structures were lost or are currently threatened.



The fire appears to be human-caused and is under investigation. Any information regarding the cause of the fire should be reported to Chief Ranger Lee Buschkowsky at 970-629-8683.

The Canyon Visitor Center and Harper’s Corner Road are open, but the Cold Desert Trail near the Canyon Visitor Center is closed until further notice.

Recommended Stories For You

Operations at the Quarry Visitor Center and Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall in Utah have not been affected by the fire and remain open to the public according to their normal schedule.