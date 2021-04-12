Crews continue to battle wildland fire near County Road 8 in Meeker

Fire crews from Meeker and Rio Blanco County continue to battle a wildland fire Monday morning near County Road 8 near milemaker 8, according to a press release from the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office.

The fire, which started around 1 p.m. Sunday, grew from an agricultural burn that became out of control and has burned more than 800 acres of private land, as of Monday morning.

No structures have been lost, according to the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, while crews from Meeker Volunteer Fire Department, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge, and Bureau of Land Management continue to battle the blaze.

Smoke may be seen to the south Monday.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

