Crews battling brush fire near Colowyo Mine Tuesday

Local fire fighters are battling a brush fire along Highway 13 at mile marker 61 near Colowyo Mine Tuesday.

At this time it is unclear how the fire started, and the size of the fire is unknown.

Update at 12:20 p.m. Officials are closing Hwy 13 near the fire to all traffic as the fire has jumped the highway and is spreading, leading to low visibility in the area.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

