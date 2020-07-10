Crews battling brush fire Friday off of County Road 35
Craig Fire/Rescue crews are battling a small brush fire off of County Road 35 on Meadow Lane Friday.
According to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is currently burning away from structures. The size of the fire and the cause is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide updates as they become available.
