Crews back to work on US 40 between Dinosaur, Craig





After pausing for the winter, work has restarted on Colorado Highway 64 and U.S. Highway 40 in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, crews returned to work on the highway surface treatment and upgrade project after the winter shutdown.

During the 2021 construction season, crews worked on overlay on both roadways, pavement markings and bringing old guardrails up to standard.

Drivers should to expect to see an increased number of oversized and overweight trucks on US 40 between Craig and Dinosaur, on Deserado Mine Road and on Colorado 64 between Rangely and Meeker.

There will also be asphalt milling in and around Dinosaur as well.

CDOT is warning motorists to watch out for trucks, heavy equipment and construction workers entering the roadway along Brontosaurus Boulevard.

Additionally, motorists should be especially cautious on Colorado 64 between mile points 28 and 30, where trucks will be making wide turns onto the highway.

CDOT is asking motorists to obey the 45 mph posted speed limit and pay attention to the “Trucks Turning Today” flashing message boards, which are being updated daily.

Daytime work hours will range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Because of the construction, travel could be affected throughout the duration of the project with lane closures, alternating single lanes, flaggers and width restrictions on Colorado 64 and U.S. 40.

The project is expected to last until the end of June.