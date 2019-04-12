Creating learners in chaotic classroom works for Craig preschool teacher Angela Reed

Children in every corner of the classroom are busy playing, the room buzzing with their youthful energy.

It’s free time in Angela Reed’s preschool classroom at the Moffat County Early Childhood Center.

For a moment, the lights dim, and Reed turns them out. Her classroom becomes quiet, all eyes on her.

Reed has been teaching in Moffat County for 13 years, and she’s learned a trick or two about capturing the attention of her young students.

She gathers kids up for a class photo, smiling and waving at the camera. A quick snap of the shutter, and picture time is done. Once released, the children return to their play. Chaos resumes.

Reed shrugs — “That’s preschool.”

Craig Press: What were you like as a student?

Angela Reed: I guess I should take this time to apologize to my past teachers.

Have you taught in other places besides Moffat County?

I have never taught in other places besides Moffat County School District.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

We thought that Moffat County would be a good place to raise a family.

How has your education, training, and work experiences qualified you for your role?

My director’s license in early childhood (education) is what got me started, and then 13 years in the classroom gave me the tools I needed in my toolbox.

What do you do if your students don’t “get it?”

While lesson planning, I take into account the different levels, so there’s different expectations for kiddos and sometimes a different route to get there.

If a visitor came to your classroom or office and took a photo, what would he or she see in that photo?

To be completely honest, they’re going to see controlled chaos where the kiddos are engaged in hands-on, purposeful learning, whether at learning centers; table-time, utilizing manipulatives while encouraging fine motor strength; project time, where they express their creativity with a variety of tools; circle time, for kindergarten readiness to expose them to pre-literacy and math skills; and journaling, expressing their thoughts through pre-writing and drawing.

How do you measure your success as an educator?

That my kiddos are engaged and they’re excited about learning, and I can see it in their enthusiasm when they come to school. Their smile makes smile.

How are you involved in the community outside school?

For the past couple of years, I have tried to stay involved with the kiddos in the summer by starting a craft club through Parks and Rec and reffing soccer games.

Is there anything else you’d like readers to know?

Preschool is more than a daycare. It looks as though we are playing, however, play builds cognitive knowledge by offering countless opportunities for sustained attention, problem-solving, emotional development, collaboration, creativity, and exploration.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.