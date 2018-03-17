Creating goat’s milk soap a family affair at Winters’ Blessings Soap Company

CRAIG — When their first four alpine dairy goats started producing more milk than they could use, the Winters family turned their abundance into a business — Winters' Blessings Soap Company.

The company is a family owned and operated agricultural business producing artisan products made from milk produced by goats raised in Moffat County.

The whole family has a hand in soap making.

"The boys, Zach and Joey, help care for the goats and package the soap," Chrissy Winters said.

Her husband, Doug Winters, helps haul hay for the goats, package soap and haul products and displays to craft fairs.

"Doug is also the patient and calm one that helps keep me calm when the goats are kidding," Chrissy said.

Recommended Stories For You

Her parents, Rick and Jean Kohler, help too. Rick builds all the displays and shelves. Jean helps at most fairs and also sews all of the bags the soap is packaged in for sale at area markets and retail shops.

"We feel like it was God’s blessing that we were brought up here and found land of our own," Chrissy said. "We also hope to be a blessing to other people."