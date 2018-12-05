Crashes result in property damage in Craig: On the Record — Dec. 4

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Dec. 4

8:34 a.m. In Craig, officers with Craig Police Department received a Safe2Tell report. Two additional Safe2Tell reports were made the same day. All are being investigated.

11:04 a.m. At Northwest Pawn Shop, officers took a report of a possible theft.

2:06 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. They responded to a second such accident in the same area at 3:47 p.m.

5:19 p.m. On the 300 block of Sage Court, officers responded to a third crash resulting in property damage.

Officers were unavailable on Wednesday, Dec. 5, to provide additional information about these incidents.