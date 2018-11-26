Crashes in Craig: On the Record — Nov. 21 through 22

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Nov. 21

2:49 p.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth and Colorado streets, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious substance. The caller found something that looked like methamphetamine. Officers recovered the item and destroy it.

2:54 p.m. Near the intersection of East First and Ranney streets, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. Drivers of a red Dodge Journey and a blue Jeep collided. No injuries were reported, and one of the drivers was issued a citation.

5:26 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. The driver of a Ford truck apparently backed into a Chevrolet Impala. No injuries were reported, and the driver of the truck was issued a citation.

6:15 p.m. On the 300 block of Lincoln Street, officers investigated a report of a strange envelope that went to New York, then was received in Craig. The caller said it smelled strongly of marijuana. Officers collected to envelope and disposed of it.

9:13 p.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A female driver of a Subaru hit a parked Dodge Durango. No injuries were reported, and the driver was issued with a ticket.

Thursday, Nov. 22

6:36 p.m. Near Ninth Street and Jeremiah Way, officers responded to a report of a vehicle trespassing on private property. The caller said the vehicle was moving without its lights on. Officers contacted the driver of a silver Toyota, and the parties were going to move on.

12:15 p.m. Near the intersection of West 12th Street and Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a 25-year-old Craig woman on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:47 p.m. Near the intersection of Moffat County Round 7 and U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of debris in the road. The person responsible reclaimed the belongings.

9:21 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth and Lincoln streets, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A person reportedly drove a vehicle into a barrier and ended up on the sidewalk. The vehicle sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported. The driver was issued a citation.