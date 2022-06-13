Crash west of Hayden kills 2 Saturday night

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

Two men died in a car crash on U.S. Highway 40 west of Hayden around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Sgt. Troy Kessler, a public information officer for CSP based in Denver, said a Ford F-350 with Oklahoma plates was driving west in the eastbound lane when it struck a GMC Sierra headed east in its correct lane near mile marker 103.

The two occupants of the Sierra died on scene, with one being a 54-year-old man from Woodland Park. Kessler said he didn’t have any more information about the other fatality, and wasn’t ready to release names at this time.

“They basically hit head-on,” Kessler said. “(The F-350) ended up going off the north side of the roadway where it came to rest and (the Sierra) rolled and came to rest on its roof.”

All three people in the F-350 sustained injuries, with those to the driver and front passenger being the most severe.

Kessler said excessive speed appears to be to blame for the crash. There were no alcohol and drugs suspected, he said.