Crash west of Hayden closes US 40
A three-car crash closed U.S. Highway 40 near the Routt-Moffat county line shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to Routt County Sheriff Doug Scherar.
The crash involved three patients and took place near mile marker 100.
There’s no timeline for reopening the highway, and Scherar said there is no clear detour.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details emerge.
