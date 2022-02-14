Crash Saturday near cemetery sends 1 to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A driver was cited for driving while under the influence, among a host of other related charges, after a crash near the Craig Fairview Cemetery just after midnight Saturday morning sent a passenger to the hospital via ambulance.

The passenger, who was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries and a possible broken bone, according to police, sustained the only significant injury from the incident, which ended with the vehicle on its side on Ashley Road after driver drove onto the cemetery fence, flipping it.

The driver, police said, was apparently uninjured, but was cited for DUI – alcohol as well as careless driving – causing bodily injury and possession of an open marijuana container.