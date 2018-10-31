Crash on Moffat County Road 15 sends 2 to hospital

CRAIG — A two-vehicle crash sent both drivers — the vehicles’ only occupants — to The Memorial Hospital for treatment on Halloween.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Moffat County Road 15, about a mile from its intersection with Moffat County Road 7.

The crash sent one vehicle through a nearby fence and the second against an embankment. Both were to be towed.

Craig Fire Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services responded to assist at the scene.

CSP troopers took charge of the investigation, though they were not able to provide details about the condition of the drivers or the possible cause of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.