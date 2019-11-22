Four injured in two-vehicle crash near Hamilton
Highway 13 was closed for a short period Friday morning due to a two-vehicle head-on crash near the town of Hamilton.
According to Colorado State Patrol Trp. Gary Cutler, the crash call came in at 8:48 a.m. at mile marker 74, closing the highway.
A driver and two passengers from one vehicle were transported to Memorial Regional Health, while the driver of the second vehicle was picked up by a family member and taken to the hospital.
The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.
Around 10:30 a.m. the highway fully opened to traffic. There are no delays.
The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.
