Four injured in two-vehicle crash near Hamilton

Highway 13 was closed for a short period Friday morning due to a two-vehicle head-on crash near the town of Hamilton.



According to Colorado State Patrol Trp. Gary Cutler, the crash call came in at 8:48 a.m. at mile marker 74, closing the highway.



A driver and two passengers from one vehicle were transported to Memorial Regional Health, while the driver of the second vehicle was picked up by a family member and taken to the hospital.



The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Around 10:30 a.m. the highway fully opened to traffic. There are no delays.



The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.

