Crash between bobtailing semi-truck, passenger vehicle in Craig sends one driver to hospital

CRAIG — A two-vehicle crash at the corner of West First and Ranney streets sent one driver to the hospital Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The collision, between a bobtailed semi-truck and a passenger car, occurred about 11:45 a.m. The female driver of the passenger car was able to move from her seat to the gurney for transport to The Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Craig Fire Rescue, and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service were among the agencies responding to the accident.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.