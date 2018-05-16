Crash at Village Inn in Craig: On the Record May 15

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 15

12:22 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

5:21 a.m. On the 100 block of Barclay Street, officers received a report of trespassing.

6:26 a.m. Near the intersection of Tucker and East Fourth streets, officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian.

8:55 a.m. At Victory Motors, officers received a report of fraud.

9:29 a.m. On the 300 block of Rose Street, officers received a report of vandalism.

10:22 a.m. On the 1100 block of Alta Court, officers received a report of a suspicious person.

10:58 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a possible weapons violation.

11:25 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible drug violation.

2:06 p.m. At Walmart, officers received a report of theft.

4:05 p.m. At Village Inn, officers responded to a vehicle crash. A driver was issued a citation.

7:38 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers received a report of a suspicious person.