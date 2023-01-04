Crane Conservation Coalition holding scholarship contest for Routt, Moffat county high school seniors￼
The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is holding a Crane-Inspired Creative Arts Scholarship Contest and invites all Moffat and Routt county high school seniors to participate.
Submissions must be original artwork inspired by the Rocky Mountain population of greater Sandhill Crane. This year, the contest offers two categories:
- Written arts: a nonfiction essay of fictional story of 750-1500 words, or a group of three poems
- Visual arts: a painting, sketch, photograph or digital art
In each category, first place will receive a $3,000 scholarship, second place will receive $1,500, and an honorable mention will receive $1,000. Scholarship awards are contingent on a recipient’s acceptance into a continuing education institution.
The deadline for submissions is March 25. For more contest information, check with a school counselor or go to ColoradoCranes.org/creative-arts-scholarship-contest.
