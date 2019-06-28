Craig’s Veterans TeleHealth Clinic celebrates new location

"Thank you for being my assistant scout master," Al Shepherd, 88, said aloud as he laid a rose and saluted the likeness of Maj. William E. Adams at the rededication Wednesday of the new clinic that bears Adams' name in Centennial Mall.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

Community members gathered Wednesday afternoon to kick off a new location for an important program in Craig.

The Major William Adams Veterans TeleHealth Clinic commemorated its new home with an open house and ceremony at Centennial Mall.

The service has allowed area vets to receive medical care through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for more than a decade and was one of the first in the nation to utilize video conferencing equipment to connect veterans in rural and remote areas to doctors.

The clinic recently relocated from Russell Street to the space in the mall.

Sandra Adams, widow of Medal of Honor recipient Major William E. Adams, unveils a new plaque at the rededication of Craig’s Veterans TeleHealth Clinic in Centennial Mall.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

Among those who were in attendance was Sandra Adams, the widow of Maj. William Adams, who gave his life during the Vietnam War, posthumously earning the Congressional Medal of Honor, among other honors.

A bust of the fondly remembered Craig soldier was included in the presentation, which had previously been housed in Wentworth Military Academy before being relocated to Craig.