Craig’s Thorin Jackson ranks in top 40 under 40 in HVAC service trade

CRAIG — When the trade publication "Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News" or "the News" recognized young leaders in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry, Craig resident Thorin Jackson made the list of the top 40 people younger than age 40.

Jackson grew up in Craig and was hired at Masterworks Mechanical in May 2015. There, he works as a service technician for forced air and hydronic heating, refrigeration, and air conditioning.

"I always wanted to do something mechanical. They had a job opening happen; I guess they saw something special in me, and I fell into what I loved," he said.

Being hired was the first step in a career that allows Jackson to "provide comfort and safety for people in Northwest Colorado — from Dinosaur to Savery, Wyoming and down to Meeker — I'm the service guy you call if the heater stops working," he said.

Asked about his favorite part of the job, Jackson replied: "The people. I love working with the public and getting to see everyone."

When asked about his least favorite aspect of the work, he said: "The people. My end goal is to run my own company or be a factory salesman."

Recommended Stories For You

His boss, Victor Updike, nominated Jackson for industry recognition.

In the letter Updike submitted as part of the nomination, he wrote: "I can confidently state that innovations and improvements to our trade will come from Thorin in his career."

He was trained at Masterworks, on the job, and at home, earning certification from the National Comfort Institute in combustion and carbon monoxide, residential air balance, environmental protection agency licensing combustion, and safety certification. He is a licensed plumbing apprentice and is studying for North American Technician Excellence certification.

"I want to make the point that safety is number one. We don't shut furnaces down to make money. We shut them down to save people's lives," Jackson said. "If I see something that someone may not wake up from, I'm not worried about their heat."

The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in Craig is something Jackson attributes to the aging infrastructure in the community, and he hopes people seek help before "anything calamitous happens."

"Everything in Craig was built in the late ’70s or ’80s. Everything is starting to turn over at the 40- to 50-year mark," he said. "I would recommend everyone get them serviced and keep an eye on them."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.