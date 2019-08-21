Craig’s seasoned folks weigh in for National Senior Citizens Day

Katherine and James Compestine of Craig have been married for decades.

James Compestine didn’t see his first TV in Craig until the 1950s.

“It was close to 1950,” he said at the Moffat County Fair’s senior citizen luncheon Friday, Aug. 9.

After being reminded National Senior Citizens Day is Aug. 21, Compestine, 90, was nostalgic about what Craig was like in decades past as well as his time overseas in the U.S. Army.

“They sent me to Korea,” Compestine said. “…I was a photographer. That’s what I was when I went in. I went to photography school in Steamboat and was there about a year when I was drafted.”

But Compestine said he was wounded and given a ticket home about two years after being drafted.

“They kinda got rid of me after that,” Compestine said.

It was around that time Compestine met Katherine and the two have been married now for some 60 years.

“We’ve been loving our way though it,” Katherine said.

Compestine said the secret to a long and happy marriage is giving to the other person.

“We still do everything for each other,” Compestine said. “She wants me to do something — I do it. I ask her to do something — she does it.”

Craig’s Jim Meineke, 87, said his first paycheck for a month’s work in the United States Marine Corps upon enlistment in the early 1950s was less than $100.

“I got paid 74 dollars a month in boot camp,” Meineke said.

Meineke would know how Craig has changed over the years.

“1932 to now I’ve been in Craig,” Meineke said. “…The downtown business used to have a lot of business. I think the one-way streets are kind of a drag. I was against that when I was on city council.”

Meimeke said the next generation of Craig-Americans should venerate and defend America.

“Respect it and try to protect it,” Meineke said.

Compestine agreed the next generation of Americans should address the nation’s challenges head-on.

“Take care of this country and improve it a little bit,” Compestine said. “It needs some improving. This is a great nation.”