Craig’s Pressgrove family in need of community support following car accident

A family that has done a great deal to help the Craig community could use a little assistance themselves.

A fundraiser is in motion for the Pressgrove family following a July 13 auto accident. Parents David and Jennifer were traveling with their five children and driving to a Young Life summer camp in Oregon when their minivan was struck from behind by a cement truck near Twin Falls, Idaho on US Highway 93.

According to a report by Idaho’s KMVT, the truck driver was deemed by law enforcement to be following too closely, leading to the vehicle striking the Pressgroves’ van, as well as an additional van being involved in the collision.

The minivan’s rear section was crushed in the ensuing accident, with bicycles and other personal items in the backseat also destroyed as a result, though there were no significant injuries to any of them nor the other two drivers involved in the incident.

David, the executive director of Bear River Young Life in Craig, said the family salvaged what they could from the wreck and rented a car to get to Oregon, where they will be through early August.

They are currently uncertain about how soon insurance will replace the vehicle and any lost items.

Recommended Stories For You

An online fundraiser page was set up by family friend Kevin Blacquiere at https://www.gofundme.com/pressgrove-family, which has raised more than $1,100 as of Wednesday to assist the Pressgroves replace their vehicle.

David noted that he and Jennifer were quickly flooded with assistance once friends and family learned of their predicament.

“We are grateful for all the calls and offers for help,” he said. “We’re also thankful that all we’re worrying about is stuff and things instead of injuries or worse.”